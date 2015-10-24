Greenback, measured by the US Dollar Index is about to post the strongest close since early August. It rose sharply for the second day in a row, accumulating a gain of 2.30%. Today it peaked at 97.23 and it about to close at 97.15.





The Index is having the best week in months and made a significant reversal. It bottomed last week at 93.75 (7-week low) and then jumped, breaking today above September highs. The rally was supported particularly for the rally versus European currencies and the yen.



