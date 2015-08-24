How to find out better signal for copy trade?

In the forex community, everybody knows about copy trades. So, I am not giving any explanation about copy trades. If you like to know about how to do copy trades, you can visit this link to read the details.

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

I am trying to highlight some important points / tips for all traders who is interested about copy trades. Last few months personally I had observed some signals and got some clear idea about this system. Some signal providers are really very serious, professional and sincere. On the other hand few providers are here who is playing games with subscribers fund. I saw some signals, where few traders subscribes and lost big amount. Why this is happening? If you are a subscriber, you should know very well that, you are putting your money to other person's pocket. You have the best love for your money but other person will not take care about it as like you. So, before subscribe, see the background, see the history, see the reviews, try to understand, is that person is reliable or not? Let me come to the main points now. Before subscribe to any signal, see the below suggestions.

Initial deposit: You must see the initial deposit in the signal providers account. I saw some signal, initial deposit is less than 100$ but subscribers put there 10K+ amount for copy trades. Just think, if the provider lost his capital, that is only 100$ but what about you? So, if you plan to deposit for copy trade, please see the signal providers initial deposit status.