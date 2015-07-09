Three Meals Cine Event 2nd Place in ArcheAge

ElX Games (represented songjaegyeong) of Dynamic MMORPG Wed, July 8th, depending on the abutment of the players from Wed the 22nd up - goes to 'Cine three commons Aki side' 2nd event.

"Cine three meals' accident can be a absolute action actual through the agronomical agriculture can yield advantage of the game, depending on the bulk of agronomical articles acquired it admiring a lot of popularity. During the accident aeon of time that goes into 2nd if you can get a absolute fishery fishing.

Wed., July 8th from Wed the 15th until there is one parking anchovies, carp, squid, adolescent fisheries ambition them and harvested anniversary user is set anchovies, bother action Gifticon Mann, broiled squid Ulleungdo set, mobilization Auto administer for the befalling to accept a allowance set tuna.

2 Parking is Wed the 15th from until Wed the 24th shrimp, salmon, octopus, shrimp allowance sets through a action depending on the bolt of sturgeon, apricot can allowance sets, Uljin absolutely written, the Big Three 63 aboveboard admission bout You can receive.

In addition, during the accident benefit will be paid to the amateur who becoming the a lot of goals Dining amphibian vouchers.

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