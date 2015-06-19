Muslims in Russia are really Tested, Sun was not Sinking, Fasting 21-22 Hours

ST. PETERSBURG - the belief of muslim residents of St. Petersburg , Russia , really tested every Ramadan arrived. How not , they should have fasted for 22 hours each day. During this June , the Sun in St Petersburg failed to sink. The locals call this month as a white night or night light. For, the Sun continues to shine .

" In St. Petersburg, the muslim population saw this as an exam. Muslims who fast should wait 21-22 hours for breaking the fast . They only had time to eat for three hours , "said one of the staff at the Muslim Spiritual Center of St Petersburg and Northwest Russia Regional unnamed .

He asserted, for a muslim , fasting has become a habit. The allusion is like waking up and brushing my teeth . "Islam is our way of life ," he added Thursday ( 7 / 6).

White night in St. Petersburg this usually lasts from late May to early July . The darkest conditions in St. Petersburg just a twilight . There has never been official data the number of muslim population in the city.

However, on Eid al-Fitr last year, the Interior Ministry there is mention of Russia 42 thousand citizens of muslim prayers at the mosque's two great Id in this city.

Every muslim population in St. Petersburg get schedule Iftar and Suhoor . Some residents of muslim immigrants who work in the city, choosing not to fast for the sake of their safety. This is because the majority of workers is rude. In fact, the population of St. Petersburg did not need to fast for that.

Because, some literature mentions that time fasting polar residents can refer to the rising and sinking of the Sun in Makkah or in the city as well as a nearby muslim countries .

"I have a tough job so that I could not fast. Lunch is too long , "said Shakir , one of the workers at the steel company origin Tajikistan Shakir .

St. Petersburg is not the only city that has the longest day . The muslim population in the city of Reykjavik, Iceland , should also be fasting for 8 hours . In the meantime , the city that time most fast short is Punta Arenas , Chile . In the city , the first day of the fasting time yesterday just 9 hours 43 minutes.