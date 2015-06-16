I will be back

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The fan film Transformers should appreciate the efforts of the company's Japan to create human robots that can change into cars.
On Friday, the Brave Asratec and Robotics, a wholly-owned business unit, SoftBank said it had started working on a robot player 3.5 meter that can transform into a vehicle speed of 60 kilometers per hour. The prototype was expected to be completed in 2017.
In his human form, the robot that can move up to a speed of 30 km per hour if the vehicle is enabled, and a 10 km per hour with his feet. With a weight of 700 kilograms, the machine can be changed in less than 10 seconds into a vehicle capacity of two people.