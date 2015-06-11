All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts TARGET EU This Day 11 June 2015, 15:48 [Deleted] 0 31 Hopefully this fight is not over..Target 1 >> 1.1175Target 2 >> 1.0935 To add comments, please log in or register Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 21 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 20 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 25 0 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 21 0 1 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 27 0 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 30 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 25 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 29 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 34 0 201 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 55 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 36 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB