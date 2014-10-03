10 Today's Reads

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- Job Woes Linger in 29 States as U.S. Recovers Unevenly (Bloomberg) see also Jobs, Outliers and Elections (Statistical Ideas)
- A NYC Wealth Management Firm Created a Super Cheap Way for Young People to Get Professional Investment Help (Business Insider)
- Six things investors need to know about October (USA Today) see also And the Rest of the Year (TRB)
- Detailing Financial Links of Doctors and Drug Makers (NY Times)
- The Psychology Behind Costco’s Free Samples (The Atlantic)
- D.C. Mystery: Jeff Bezos’ Plan for the Washington Post (Politico)
- Why People Believe Things You Don’t Believe (boingboing)
- The Greatest Job Perk You’ve Never Heard of: “Pre-cation” (Slate)
- Forget Ebola. That’s Not the Virus That Should Terrify Americans (Quartz)
- Einstein’s “Time Dilation” Prediction Verified (SciAm)
What are you reading?