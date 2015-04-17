10 Friday Reads - White-Collar Criminals, Forecasting vs. Explaining, Big Oil and Auto Industry, Woman in Tech, and more

Fed’s John Williams: Timing of Rate Rise Is Overrated (Upshot)

Big Oil Is About to Lose Control of the Auto Industry (Bloomberg) see also Low Prices Cool Boom in U.S. Oil Production (WSJ)

Low Prices Cool Boom in U.S. Oil Production (WSJ) Shilling: Where Have All the Consumers Gone? (BV)

Did macro theory fail us in the crisis? (Noahpinion) see also Forecasting vs. Explaining (Stumbling and Mumbling)

Forecasting vs. Explaining (Stumbling and Mumbling) Actual words my coworkers have said to me, a woman in tech (Quartz)

Volcker: Meaningful financial reform (Washington Post)

Binge Reading Disorder: When everybody’s reading, but nobody’s smarter, what value has the written word? (The Morning News)

Buyer Still Beware: Libertarians Think Amazon Reviews and Uber Ratings Will Make Regulation Obsolete. They Are So, So Wrong. (Slate)

Mansions Owned by White-Collar Criminals: Enron, Tyco, WorldCom, and other mansions built or bought with corporate fraud (WSJ)

This Magic Moment: Eight years after it aired, the finale of The Sopranos continues to be hotly debated. David Chase explains how he created the excruciating tension of the last scene. (Directors Guild of America)

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