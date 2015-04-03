10 Friday Reads - life begins again at 40, why Obama, debate among scholars about the true origin, Iran nuclear talks, and more

0
- Opening Windows: A once-dominant software giant is determined to prove that life begins again at 40 (The Economist)
- G.M. Bets Big on a Resurgent Cadillac (NY Times)
- Why Data Breaches Don’t Hurt Stock Prices (HBR)
- The Monetarist Mistake (Project Syndicate) see also Milton Friedman, Monetarism, and the Great and Little Depressions (Uneasy Money)
- Tidal and the Future of Music (stratechery)
- Wal-Mart, GE Pressure Has States Changing Tune on Gay Rights (Bloomberg) see also Indiana’s Religious Conservatives Surrender (Bloomberg View)
- The Best Way to Find an Airfare Online (WSJ)
- Why Obama chose the Iran talks to take one of his presidency’s biggest risks (Washington Post) see also Iran nuclear talks: a very simple guide (Vox)
- How the Gluteus Became Maximus: Debate among scholars about the true origin of a preference among males for curvier backsides. (The Atlantic)
- Adam Riches on Bill Murray: ‘Ghostbusters made me want to be funny’ (The Guardian)
