10 Friday Reads - life begins again at 40, why Obama, debate among scholars about the true origin, Iran nuclear talks, and more
Market News

3 April 2015, 18:11
Sergey Golubev
  • Opening Windows: A once-dominant software giant is determined to prove that life begins again at 40 (The Economist)
  • G.M. Bets Big on a Resurgent Cadillac (NY Times)
  • Why Data Breaches Don’t Hurt Stock Prices (HBR)
  • The Monetarist Mistake (Project Syndicate) see also Milton Friedman, Monetarism, and the Great and Little Depressions (Uneasy Money)
  • Tidal and the Future of Music (stratechery)
  • Wal-Mart, GE Pressure Has States Changing Tune on Gay Rights (Bloomberg)   see also Indiana’s Religious Conservatives Surrender (Bloomberg View)
  • The Best Way to Find an Airfare Online (WSJ)
  • Why Obama chose the Iran talks to take one of his presidency’s biggest risks (Washington Post) see also  Iran nuclear talks: a very simple guide (Vox)
  • How the Gluteus Became Maximus: Debate among scholars about the true origin of a preference among males for curvier backsides. (The Atlantic)
  • Adam Riches on Bill Murray: ‘Ghostbusters made me want to be funny’ (The Guardian)




What are you reading?

 

