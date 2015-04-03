10 Friday Reads - life begins again at 40, why Obama, debate among scholars about the true origin, Iran nuclear talks, and more

Opening Windows: A once-dominant software giant is determined to prove that life begins again at 40 (The Economist)

G.M. Bets Big on a Resurgent Cadillac (NY Times)



Why Data Breaches Don’t Hurt Stock Prices (HBR)



The Monetarist Mistake (Project Syndicate) see also Milton Friedman, Monetarism, and the Great and Little Depressions (Uneasy Money)



Tidal and the Future of Music (stratechery)



Wal-Mart, GE Pressure Has States Changing Tune on Gay Rights (Bloomberg) see also Indiana’s Religious Conservatives Surrender (Bloomberg View)



The Best Way to Find an Airfare Online (WSJ)



Why Obama chose the Iran talks to take one of his presidency’s biggest risks (Washington Post) see also Iran nuclear talks: a very simple guide (Vox)



How the Gluteus Became Maximus : Debate among scholars about the true origin of a preference among males for curvier backsides. (The Atlantic)

Adam Riches on Bill Murray: 'Ghostbusters made me want to be funny' (The Guardian)



: Debate among scholars about the true origin of a preference among males for curvier backsides. (The Atlantic) Adam Riches on Bill Murray: ‘Ghostbusters made me want to be funny’ (The Guardian)









