10 Wednesday Reads - Five Charts Show Europe’s Economy, Tech Bubble, New Apple TV and more

- What Happens When Vanguard Owns Everything? The company is bigger than an 800-pound gorilla -- and still growing. (Morningstar)
- Old Age Doesn’t Kill Bull Markets (Dr. Ed Yardeni)
- The Billion Prices Project Thinks Inflation May Have Turned a Sharp Corner (Real Time Economics) see also The Inflation Cycle May Have Turned (Real Time Economics)
- LOL: Should you invest with a high school hedge fund manager? (Quora)
- Five Charts Show Europe’s Economy Is All Right (Bloomberg View)
- The Rise of the Mile-High Building (NY Mag)
- Tech Bubble? Maybe, Maybe Not (Tech Crunch)
- All the Ways a New Apple TV Could Dominate Your Living Room (Wired)
- Why Wall Streeters’ Defections to Silicon Valley Are Good News for the Economy (The Upshot) see also Why Silicon Valley Loves Wall Street (Bloomberg View)
- See-Through Solar Is Tomorrow’s Threat to Oil (Bloomberg) see also Climate change skeptic Inhofe is big recipent of funds from British Petroleum PAC (Raw Story)
What are you reading?