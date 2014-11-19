All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Forecasts EUR USD 19 NOV - 30 NOV 19 November 2014, 19:48 Daniele Oliva 0 142 Until end of month ........I am bearish for EUR USDTarget 1 Area 1,25 Target 2 Area 1,2460Target 3 Area 1,24 Files: EUR_USD_19_NOV_-_30_NOV.png 82 kb #EUR USD To add comments, please log in or register (04 MAY 2017)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1:EM currencies in the doldrums ahead of NFP and French election Analytics & Forecasts 157 0 Relief rally amid French vote Market News 171 0 1 (24 April 2017):EUR / USD:Rally after first round. Analytics & Forecasts 146 0 EURUSD Markdown Analytics & Forecasts 235 0 EUR USD 1 hour Fibonacci Retracements Analysis Analytics & Forecasts 185 0 EUR USD, “Euro vs. US Dollar” Japanese Candlesticks Analysis Analytics & Forecasts 282 0 EUR USD 19 NOV - 30 NOV Forecasts 142 0 5 EUR USD NEXT WEEK Weekly Trends 351 0 3 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 15 0 195 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 51 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 28 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB