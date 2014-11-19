EUR USD 19 NOV - 30 NOV
Forecasts

EUR USD 19 NOV - 30 NOV

19 November 2014, 19:48
Daniele Oliva
Daniele Oliva
0
142

Until end of month ........

I am bearish for EUR USD

Target 1 Area 1,25 

Target 2 Area 1,2460

Target 3 Area 1,24 

 

#EUR USD