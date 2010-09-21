Controlling the Slope of Balance Curve During Work of an Expert Advisor





Introduction

This article describes one of approaches, which allows improving performance of Expert Advisors through creation of a feedback. In this case, the feedback will be based on measuring the slope of balance curve. Control of the slope is performed automatically by regulating work volume. An Expert Advisor can trade in the following modes: with a cut volume, with work amount of lots (according to initially adjusted one) and with an intermediate volume. The mode of working is switched automatically.

Different regulating characteristics are used in the feedback chain: stepped, stepped with hysteresis, linear. It allows adjusting the system of controlling the slope of balance curve to the characteristics of a certain system.

The main idea is to automate the process of making decisions for a trader while monitoring own trading system. It's reasonable to cut risks during unfavorable periods of its working. At returning to the normal mode of working risks can be restored back to initial level.

Of course, this system is not a panacea, and it won't turn a losing Expert Advisor to a profitable one. In some way, this is an addition to the MM (money management) of Expert Advisor that keeps it from getting considerable losses at an account.



The article includes a library, which allows embedding this function to code of any Expert Advisor.





Principle of Operation

Let's take a look into the principle of operation of the system, which controls the slope of balance curve. Assume that we a have a trading Expert Advisor. Its hypothetic curve of balance looks as following:





Figure 1. Principle of operation of the system that controls the slope of balance curve



Initial curve of balance for the Expert Advisor that uses constant volume of trade operations is shown above. Closed trades are shown with the red points. Let's connect those points with a curve line, which represents the change of balance of the Expert Advisor during trading (thick black line).

Now we're going to continuously track the angle of slope of this line to the time axis (shown with thin blue lines). Or to be more precise, before opening each trade by a signal, we'll calculate the slope angle by two previously closed trades (or by two trades, for the description to be simpler). If the angle of slope becomes less than the specified value then our controlling system starts working; it decreases the volume according to the calculated value of the angle and the specified regulating function.



In such a manner, if the trade gets into an unsuccessful period, the volume decreases from Vmax. to Vmin. within the Т3...Т5 period of trading. After the Т5 point trading is performed with a minimal specified volume - in the mode of rejection of trade volume. Once the profitability of the Expert Advisor is restored and the angle of slope of the balance curve rises above the specified value, the volume starts increasing. This happens within the Т8...Т10 interval. After the Т10 point, volume of trade operations restores to the initial state Vmax.



The curve of balance formed as a result of such regulation is shown in the lower part of the fig. 1. You can see that the initial drawdown from B1 to B2 has decreased and became from B1 to B2*. You can also observe that the profit slightly decreased within the period of restoring maximum volume Т8...Т10 - this is the reverse of the medal.

Green color highlights the part of the balance curve when trading was performed with minimal specified volume. Yellow color represents the parts of transition from maximum to minimum volume and back. Several variants of transition are possible here:

stepped - volume changes in discrete steps from maximum to minimum volume and back;

linear - volume is changed linearly depending in the angle of slope of the balance curve within the regulated interval;

stepped with hysteresis - transition from maximum to minimum volume and back is performed at difference values of the slope angle;

Let's illustrate it in pictures:





Figure 2. Types of regulating characteristics

Regulating characteristics affect the rates of the controlling system - the delay of enabling/disabling, the process of transition from maximum to minimum volume and back. It's recommended to choose a characteristic on experimental basis when reaching the best results of testing.

Thus, we enhance the trading system with the feedback based on the slope angle of the balance curve. Note that such regulation of volume is suitable only for those systems, which don't have the volume as a part of trading system itself. For example, if the Martingale principle is used, you cannot use this system directly without changes in the initial Expert Advisor.

In addition, we need to draw our attention to the following important points:

the effectiveness of managing the slope of the balance line directly depends on the ratio of work volume in normal mode of operation to the volume in the mode of volume rejection. The greater this ratio is, the more effective the management is. That's why the initial work volume should be considerably greater than the minimum possible one.

the average period of alteration of rises and falls of the balance of Expert Advisor should be considerably bigger than the time of reaction of the control system. Otherwise, the system won't manage to regulate the slope of the balance curve. The more the ratio of average period to the reaction time is, the more effective the system is. This requirement concerns almost every system of automatic regulation.

Implementation in MQL5 Using Object-Oriented Programming

Let's write a library that realizes the approach described above. To do it, let's use the new feature of MQL5 - object-oriented approach. This approach allows to easily develop and expand our library in future without rewriting big parts of the code from a scratch.







Class TradeSymbol

Since the multi-currency testing is implemented in the new MetaTrader 5 platform, we need a class, which encapsulates in itself the entire working with any work symbol. It allows using this library in multi-currency Expert Advisors. This class doesn't concern the controlling system directly, it's auxiliary. So, this class will be used for operations with the work symbol.

class TradeSymbol { private : string trade_symbol; private : double min_trade_volume; double max_trade_volume; double min_trade_volume_step; double max_total_volume; double symbol_point; double symbol_tick_size; int symbol_digits; protected : public : void RefreshSymbolInfo( ); void SetTradeSymbol( string _symbol ); string GetTradeSymbol( ); double GetMaxTotalLots( ); double GetPoints( double _delta ); public : double NormalizeLots( double _requied_lot ); double NormalizePrice( double _org_price ); public : void TradeSymbol( ); void ~TradeSymbol( ); };

Structure of the class is very simple. Purpose is getting, storing and processing the current market information by a specified symbol. Main methods are TradeSymbol::RefreshSymbolInfo, TradeSymbol::NormalizeLots, TradeSymbol::NormalizePrice. Let's consider them one by one.





The TradeSymbol::RefreshSymbolInfo method is intended for refreshing the market information by the work symbol.

void TradeSymbol::RefreshSymbolInfo( ) { if ( GetTradeSymbol( ) == NULL ) { return ; } min_trade_volume = SymbolInfoDouble ( GetTradeSymbol( ), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); max_trade_volume = SymbolInfoDouble ( GetTradeSymbol( ), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); min_trade_volume_step = SymbolInfoDouble ( GetTradeSymbol( ), SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); max_total_volume = SymbolInfoDouble ( GetTradeSymbol( ), SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); symbol_point = SymbolInfoDouble ( GetTradeSymbol( ), SYMBOL_POINT ); symbol_tick_size = SymbolInfoDouble ( GetTradeSymbol( ), SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); symbol_digits = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( GetTradeSymbol( ), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); }

Pay attention to one important point that is used in several methods. Since the current realization of MQL5 doesn't allow using a constructor with parameters, you must call the following method for primary setting of work symbols:

void SetTradeSymbol( string _symbol );





The TradeSymbol::NormalizeLots method is used for getting a correct and normalized volume. We know that the size of a position cannot be less than the minimum possible value allowed by broker. Minimal step of change of a position is also determined by broker, and it can differ. This method returns the closest value of volume from the bottom.

It also checks if the volume of supposed position exceeds the maximum value allowed by broker.



double TradeSymbol::NormalizeLots( double _requied_lots ) { double lots, koeff; int nmbr; if ( GetTradeSymbol( ) == NULL ) { return ( 0.0 ); } if ( this .min_trade_volume_step > 0.0 ) { koeff = 1.0 / min_trade_volume_step; nmbr = ( int ) MathLog10 ( koeff ); } else { koeff = 1.0 / min_trade_volume; nmbr = 2 ; } lots = MathFloor ( _requied_lots * koeff ) / koeff; if ( lots < min_trade_volume ) { lots = min_trade_volume; } if ( lots > max_trade_volume ) { lots = max_trade_volume; } lots = NormalizeDouble ( lots, nmbr ); return ( lots ); }





The TradeSymbol::NormalizePrice method is used for getting correct and normalized price. Since the number of significant digits after the decimal point (accuracy of price) must be determined for a given symbol, we need to truncate the price. In addition to it, some symbols (for example, futures) have a minimum step of price change greater than one point. That's why we need to make the values of price be multiple of minimum discrecity.

double TradeSymbol::NormalizePrice( double _org_price ) { double min_price_step = NormalizeDouble ( symbol_tick_size / symbol_point, 0 ); double norm_price = NormalizeDouble ( NormalizeDouble (( NormalizeDouble ( _org_price / symbol_point, 0 )) / min_price_step, 0 ) * min_price_step * symbol_point, symbol_digits ); return ( norm_price ); }

The necessary unnormalized price is inputted to the function. And it returns the normalized price, which is closest to the necessary one.



The purpose of the other methods is clearly described in comments; it doesn't require any further description.







Class TBalanceHistory

This class, is intended for operating with the history of balance of an account, that is clear for its name. It is also a base class for several classes described below. The main purpose of this class is the access to the trade history of an Expert Advisor. In addition, you can filter the history by work symbol, by "magic number", by date of start of monitoring the Expert Advisor or by all three elements simultaneously.

class TBalanceHistory { private : long current_magic; long current_type; int current_limit_history; datetime monitoring_begin_date; int real_trades; protected : TradeSymbol trade_symbol; protected : double org_datetime_array[ ]; double org_result_array[ ]; double group_datetime_array[ ]; double group_result_array[ ]; double last_result_array[ ]; double last_datetime_array[ ]; private : void SortMasterSlaveArray( double & _m[ ], double & _s[ ] ); public : void SetTradeSymbol( string _symbol ); string GetTradeSymbol( ); void RefreshSymbolInfo( ); void SetMonitoringBeginDate( datetime _dt ); datetime GetMonitoringBeginDate( ); void SetFiltrParams( long _magic, long _type = - 1 , int _limit = 0 ); public : int GetTradeResultsArray( int _max_trades ); public : void TBalanceHistory( ); void ~TBalanceHistory( ); };

The settings of filtration when reading the results of last trades and history are set using the TBalanceHistory::SetFiltrParams method. It has the following input parameters:



_ magic - "magic number" of trades that should be read from the history. If the zero value is specified then trades with any "magic number" will be read.



magic - "magic number" of trades that should be read from the history. If the zero value is specified then trades with any "magic number" will be read. _ type - type of deals that should be read. It can have the following values - DEAL_TYPE_BUY (for reading long trades only), -1 (for reading both long and short trades). DEAL_TYPE_SELL (for reading short trades only) and(for reading both long and short trades).

type - type of deals that should be read. It can have the following values - _limit - limits the depth of analyzed history of trades. If it's equal to zero, all the available history is analyzed.



On default, the following values are set when the object of the TBalanceHistory class is created: _magic = 0, _type = -1, _limit = 0.







Main method of this class is TBalanceHistory::GetTradeResultsArray. It is intended for filling class member arrays last_result_array and last_datetime_array with the results of last trades. The method has the following input parameters:

_max_trades - maximum number of trades which should be read from the history and be written to the output arrays. Since we need at least two points to calculate the angle of slope, this value should be no less than two. If this value is equal to zero, the entire available history of trades is analyzed. Practically, the number of points necessary for calculation of slope of the balance curve is specified here.



int TBalanceHistory::GetTradeResultsArray( int _max_trades ) { int index, limit, count; long deal_type, deal_magic, deal_entry; datetime deal_close_time, current_time; ulong deal_ticket; double trade_result; string symbol, deal_symbol; real_trades = 0 ; if ( _max_trades < 2 ) { return ( 0 ); } symbol = trade_symbol.GetTradeSymbol( ); if ( symbol == NULL ) { return ( 0 ); } if ( HistorySelect ( monitoring_begin_date, TimeCurrent ( )) != true ) { return ( 0 ); } count = HistoryDealsTotal ( ); if ( count < _max_trades ) { return ( 0 ); } if ( current_limit_history > 0 && count > current_limit_history ) { limit = count - current_limit_history; } else { limit = 0 ; } if (( ArraySize ( org_datetime_array )) != ( count - limit )) { ArrayResize ( org_datetime_array, count - limit ); ArrayResize ( org_result_array, count - limit ); } real_trades = 0 ; for ( index = count - 1 ; index >= limit; index-- ) { deal_ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket ( index ); deal_entry = HistoryDealGetInteger ( deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ); if ( deal_entry != DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ) { continue ; } deal_magic = HistoryDealGetInteger ( deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC ); if ( current_magic != 0 && deal_magic != current_magic ) { continue ; } deal_symbol = HistoryDealGetString ( deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); if ( symbol != deal_symbol ) { continue ; } deal_type = HistoryDealGetInteger ( deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE ); if ( current_type != - 1 && deal_type != current_type ) { continue ; } else if ( current_type == - 1 && ( deal_type != DEAL_TYPE_BUY && deal_type != DEAL_TYPE_SELL )) { continue ; } deal_close_time = ( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger ( deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); if ( deal_close_time < monitoring_begin_date ) { continue ; } org_datetime_array[ real_trades ] = deal_close_time / 60 ; org_result_array[ real_trades ] = HistoryDealGetDouble ( deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ) / HistoryDealGetDouble ( deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME ); real_trades++; } if ( real_trades < _max_trades ) { return ( 0 ); } count = real_trades; SortMasterSlaveArray( org_datetime_array, org_result_array ); if (( ArraySize ( group_datetime_array )) != count ) { ArrayResize ( group_datetime_array, count ); ArrayResize ( group_result_array, count ); } ArrayInitialize ( group_datetime_array, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize ( group_result_array, 0.0 ); for ( index = 0 ; index < count; index++ ) { deal_close_time = ( datetime )org_datetime_array[ index ]; trade_result = org_result_array[ index ]; current_time = ( datetime )group_datetime_array[ real_trades ]; if ( current_time > 0 && MathAbs ( current_time - deal_close_time ) > 0.0 ) { real_trades++; group_result_array[ real_trades ] = trade_result; group_datetime_array[ real_trades ] = deal_close_time; } else { group_result_array[ real_trades ] += trade_result; group_datetime_array[ real_trades ] = deal_close_time; } } real_trades++; if ( real_trades < _max_trades ) { return ( 0 ); } if ( ArraySize ( last_result_array ) != _max_trades ) { ArrayResize ( last_result_array, _max_trades ); ArrayResize ( last_datetime_array, _max_trades ); } for ( index = 0 ; index < _max_trades; index++ ) { last_result_array[ _max_trades - 1 - index ] = group_result_array[ index ]; last_datetime_array[ _max_trades - 1 - index ] = group_datetime_array[ index ]; } for ( index = 1 ; index < _max_trades; index++ ) { last_result_array[ index ] += last_result_array[ index - 1 ]; } return ( _max_trades ); }

Obligatory checks are performed in the beginning - if a work symbols is specified and if the input parameters are correct.



Then we read the history of deals and orders from the specified date to the current moment. It is performed in the following part of the code:

if ( HistorySelect ( monitoring_begin_date, TimeCurrent ( )) != true ) { return ( 0 ); } count = HistoryDealsTotal ( ); if ( count < _max_trades ) { return ( 0 ); }

In addition, the total number of deals in the history is checked. If it's less than specified, further actions are meaningless. As soon as the "raw" arrays are prepared, the cycle of filling them with the information from the history of trades is executed. It is done in the following way:

real_trades = 0 ; for ( index = count - 1 ; index >= limit; index-- ) { deal_ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket ( index ); deal_entry = HistoryDealGetInteger ( deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ); if ( deal_entry != DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ) { continue ; } deal_magic = HistoryDealGetInteger ( deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC ); if ( _magic != 0 && deal_magic != _magic ) { continue ; } deal_symbol = HistoryDealGetString ( deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); if ( symbol != deal_symbol ) { continue ; } deal_type = HistoryDealGetInteger ( deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE ); if ( _type != - 1 && deal_type != _type ) { continue ; } else if ( _type == - 1 && ( deal_type != DEAL_TYPE_BUY && deal_type != DEAL_TYPE_SELL )) { continue ; } deal_close_time = ( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger ( deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); if ( deal_close_time < monitoring_begin_date ) { continue ; } org_datetime_array[ real_trades ] = deal_close_time / 60 ; org_result_array[ real_trades ] = HistoryDealGetDouble ( deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ) / HistoryDealGetDouble( deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME ); real_trades++; } if ( real_trades < _max_trades ) { return ( 0 ); }

In the beginning, the ticket of deal from the history is read using the HistoryDealGetTicket function; further reading of deal details is performed using the obtained ticket. Since we are interested only in closed trades (we're going to analyze the balance), the type of deal is checked at first. It is done by calling the HistoryDealGetInteger function with the DEAL_ENTRY parameter. If the function returns DEAL_ENTRY_OUT, then it's closing of a position.

After that "magic number" of the deal, type of the deal (is the input parameter of method is specified) and symbol of the deal are checked. If all the parameters of the deal meet the requirements, then the last parameter is checked - time of closing of the deal. It is done in the following way:

deal_close_time = ( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger ( deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); if ( deal_close_time < monitoring_begin_date ) { continue ; }

The date/time of the deal is compared with the given date/time of start of monitoring the history. If the date/time of the deal is greater than the given one, then we go to reading our trade to the array - read the result of the trade in points and the time of the trade in minutes (in this case, the time of closing). After that, the counter of read deals real_trades is increased; and the cycle continues.



Once the "raw" arrays are filled with necessary amount of information, we should sort the array where the time of closing of deals is stored. At the same time, we need to keep the correspondence of time of closing in the org_datetime_array array and the results of deals in the org_result_array array. This is done using the specially written method:

TBalanceHistory::SortMasterSlaveArray( double& _master[ ], double& _slave[ ] ). First parameter is _master - the array which is sorted in ascending way. Second parameter is _slave - the array, the elements of which should be moved synchronously with the elements of the first array. The sorting is performed via the "bubble" method.



After all operations described above, we have two arrays with time and results of deals sorted by time. Since only one point on the balance curve (point on the Y axis) can correspond to each moment of time (point on the X axis), we need to group the elements of the array with the same time of closing (if there are). The following part of the code performs this operation:

real_trades = 0 ; for ( index = 0 ; index < count; index++ ) { deal_close_time = ( datetime )org_datetime_array[ index ]; trade_result = org_result_array[ index ]; current_time = ( datetime )group_datetime_array[ real_trades ]; if ( current_time > 0 && MathAbs ( current_time - deal_close_time ) > 0.0 ) { real_trades++; group_result_array[ real_trades ] = trade_result; group_datetime_array[ real_trades ] = deal_close_time; } else { group_result_array[ real_trades ] += trade_result; group_datetime_array[ real_trades ] = deal_close_time; } } real_trades++;

Practically, all trades with the "same" time of closing are summed here. The results are written to the TBalanceHistory::group_datetime_array (time of closing) and TBalanceHistory::group_result_array (results of trades) arrays. After that we get two sorted arrays with unique elements. The identity of time in this case is considered within a minute. This transformation can be graphically illustrated:





Figure 3. Grouping deals with the same time



All deals within a minute (left part of the figure) are grouped in a single one with rounding of time and summing the results (right part of the figure). It allows smoothing the "chattering" of time of closing deals and improving the stability of regulation.



After that you need to make another two transformations of the obtained arrays. Reverse the order of elements to make the earliest deal correspond to the zero element; and replace the results of single trades with the cumulative total, i.e. with the balance. It is done in the following fragment of the code:



for ( index = 0 ; index < _max_trades; index++ ) { last_result_array[ _max_trades - 1 - index ] = group_result_array[ index ]; last_datetime_array[ _max_trades - 1 - index ] = group_datetime_array[ index ]; } for ( index = 1 ; index < _max_trades; index++ ) { last_result_array[ index ] += last_result_array[ index - 1 ]; }





Class TBalanceSlope

This class is intended for making operations with the balance curve of an account. It is spawned from the TBalanceHistory class; and it inherits all its protected and public data and methods. Let's take a detailed look in its structure:

class TBalanceSlope : public TBalanceHistory { private : double current_slope; int slope_count_points; private : double LR_koeff_A, LR_koeff_B; double LR_points_array[ ]; private : void CalcLR( double & X[ ], double & Y[ ] ); public : void SetSlopePoints( int _number ); // set the number of points for calculation of angle of slope double CalcSlope( ); public : void TBalanceSlope( ); void ~TBalanceSlope( ); };





We will determine the slope angle of the balance curve by the slope angle of the line of linear regression drawn for the specified amount of points (trades) on the balance curve. Thus, first of all, we need to calculate the equation of the straight-line regression of the following form: A*x + B. The following method does this job:

void TBalanceSlope::CalcLR( double & X[ ], double & Y[ ] ) { double mo_X = 0 , mo_Y = 0 , var_0 = 0 , var_1 = 0 ; int i; int size = ArraySize ( X ); double nmb = ( double )size; if ( size < 2 ) { return ; } for ( i = 0 ; i < size; i++ ) { mo_X += X[ i ]; mo_Y += Y[ i ]; } mo_X /= nmb; mo_Y /= nmb; for ( i = 0 ; i < size; i++ ) { var_0 += ( X[ i ] - mo_X ) * ( Y[ i ] - mo_Y ); var_1 += ( X[ i ] - mo_X ) * ( X[ i ] - mo_X ); } if ( var_1 != 0.0 ) { LR_koeff_A = var_0 / var_1; } else { LR_koeff_A = 0.0 ; } LR_koeff_B = mo_Y - LR_koeff_A * mo_X; ArrayResize ( LR_points_array, size ); for ( i = 0 ; i < size; i++ ) { LR_points_array[ i ] = LR_koeff_A * X[ i ] + LR_koeff_B; } }

Here we use the method of least squares to calculate the minimum error of position of the regression line relatively to the initial data. The array that stores the Y coordinates, which lie on the calculated line, is also filled. This array is not used for the time being and is meant for further development.







The main method that is used in the given class is TBalanceSlope::CalcSlope. It returns the slope angle of the balance curve, which is calculated by the specified amount of last trades. Here is its realization:

double TBalanceSlope::CalcSlope( ) { int nmb = GetTradeResultsArray( slope_count_points ); if ( nmb < slope_count_points ) { return ( 0.0 ); } CalcLR( last_datetime_array, last_result_array ); current_slope = LR_koeff_A; return ( current_slope ); }

First of all, the specified amount of last points of the balance curve is analyzed. It is done by calling the method of the base class TBalanceSlope::GetTradeResultsArray. If the amount of read points is not less than specified, the regression line is calculated. It is done using the TBalanceSlope::CalcLR method. Filled at the previous step, the last_result_array and last_datetime_array arrays, which belong to the base class, are used as arguments.



The rest of methods are simple and don't require a detailed description.







Class TBalanceSlopeControl

It is the base class, which manages the slope of the balance curve by modifying the work volume. It is spawned from the TBalanceSlope class, and it inherits all its public and protected methods and data. The only purpose of this class is to calculate the current work volume depending on the current angle of slope of the balance curve. Let's take a detailed look into it:

enum LotsState { LOTS_NORMAL = 1 , LOTS_REJECTED = - 1 , LOTS_INTERMEDIATE = 0 , }; class TBalanceSlopeControl : public TBalanceSlope { private : double min_slope; double max_slope; double centr_slope; private : ControlType control_type; private : double rejected_lots; double normal_lots; double intermed_lots; private : LotsState current_lots_state; public : void SetControlType( ControlType _control ); void SetControlParams( double _min_slope, double _max_slope, double _centr_slope ); public : double CalcTradeLots( double _min_lots, double _max_lots ); protected : double CalcIntermediateLots( double _min_lots, double _max_lots, double _slope ); public : void TBalanceSlopeControl( ); void ~TBalanceSlopeControl( ); };





Before calculating the current volume, we need to set initial parameters. It is done by calling the following methods:



void SetControlType( ControlType _control );

Input parameter_control - this is the type of the regulation characteristic. It can have the following value:

STEP_WITH_HYSTERESISH - stepped with hysteresis regulation characteristic;

STEP_WITHOUT_HYSTERESIS - stepped without hysteresis regulation characteristic;

LINEAR - linear regulation characteristic;

- linear regulation characteristic; NON_LINEAR - non-linear regulation characteristic (not implemented in this version);





void SetControlParams( double _min_slope, double _max_slope, double _centr_slope );

Input parameters are following:



_min_slope - slope angle of the balance curve that corresponds to trading with minimal volume;

_max_slope - slope angle of the balance curve that corresponds to trading with maximal volume;

_centr_slope - slope angle of the balance curve that corresponds to the stepped regulation characteristic without hysteresis;





The volume is calculated using the following method:

double TBalanceSlopeControl::CalcTradeLots( double _min_lots, double _max_lots ) { double current_slope = CalcSlope( ); if ( GetRealTrades( ) < GetSlopePoints( )) { current_lots_state = LOTS_REJECTED; rejected_lots = trade_symbol.NormalizeLots( _min_lots ); return ( rejected_lots ); } if ( control_type == STEP_WITHOUT_HYSTERESIS ) { if ( current_slope < centr_slope ) { current_lots_state = LOTS_REJECTED; rejected_lots = trade_symbol.NormalizeLots( _min_lots ); return ( rejected_lots ); } else { current_lots_state = LOTS_NORMAL; normal_lots = trade_symbol.NormalizeLots( _max_lots ); return ( normal_lots ); } } if ( current_slope < min_slope ) { current_lots_state = LOTS_REJECTED; rejected_lots = trade_symbol.NormalizeLots( _min_lots ); return ( rejected_lots ); } if ( current_slope > max_slope ) { current_lots_state = LOTS_NORMAL; normal_lots = trade_symbol.NormalizeLots( _max_lots ); return ( normal_lots ); } current_lots_state = LOTS_INTERMEDIATE; intermed_lots = CalcIntermediateLots( _min_lots, _max_lots, current_slope ); intermed_lots = trade_symbol.NormalizeLots( intermed_lots ); return ( intermed_lots ); }

Main significant points of implementation of the TBalanceSlopeControl::CalcTradeLots method are following:



Until the specified minimal amount of trades is accumulated, trade with minimal volume. It's logical, because it's not known, which period (profitable or not) the Expert Advisor is currently in, right after you set it for trading.

If the regulation function is the one stepped without hysteresis, then to set the angle of switching between the modes of trading via the TBalanceSlopeControl::SetControlParams method you should use only the _centr_slope parameter. The _min_slope and _max_slope parameters are ignored. It is done to perform the correct optimization by this parameter in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester.

Depending on the calculated angle of slope, trading is performed with minimal, maximal or intermediate volume. Intermediate volume is calculated via the simple method - TBalanceSlopeControl::CalcIntermediateLots. This method is protected and it's used within the class. Its code is shown below:

double TBalanceSlopeControl::CalcIntermediateLots( double _min_lots, double _max_lots, double _slope ) { double lots; if ( control_type == STEP_WITH_HYSTERESISH ) { if ( current_lots_state == LOTS_REJECTED && _slope > min_slope && _slope < max_slope ) { lots = _min_lots; } else if ( current_lots_state == LOTS_NORMAL && _slope > min_slope && _slope < max_slope ) { lots = _max_lots; } } else if ( control_type == LINEAR ) { double a = ( _max_lots - _min_lots ) / ( max_slope - min_slope ); double b = normal_lots - a * .max_slope; lots = a * _slope + b; } else if ( control_type == NON_LINEAR ) { lots = _min_lots; } else { lots = _min_lots; } return ( lots ); }

Other methods of this class don't require any description.







Example of Embedding the System into an Expert Advisor

Let's consider the process of implementation of the system of controlling the slope of the balance curve in an Exert Advisor step by step.





Step 1 - adding the instruction to connect the developed library to the Expert Advisor:



#include <BalanceSlopeControl.mqh>





Step 2 - adding the external variables for setting parameters of the system of controlling the slope of the balance line to the Expert Advisor:

enum SetLogic { No = 0 , Yes = 1 , }; input SetLogic UseAutoBalanceControl = No; input ControlType BalanceControlType = STEP_WITHOUT_HYSTERESIS; input int TradesNumberToCalcLR = 3 ; input double LRKoeffForRejectLots = - 0.030 ; input double LRKoeffForRestoreLots = 0.050 ; input double LRKoeffForIntermedLots = - 0.020 ; input double RejectedLots = 0.10 ; input double NormalLots = 1.0 ;





Step 3 - adding the object of the TBalanceSlopeControl type to the Expert Advisor:

TBalanceSlopeControl BalanceControl;

This declaration can be added at the beginning of the Expert Advisor, before the definitions of functions.







Step 4 - adding the code for initialization of the system of controlling of the balance curve to the OnInit function of the Expert Advisor:

BalanceControl.SetTradeSymbol( Symbol ( )); BalanceControl.SetControlType( BalanceControlType ); BalanceControl.SetControlParams( LRKoeffForRejectLots, LRKoeffForRestoreLots, LRKoeffForIntermedLots ); BalanceControl.SetSlopePoints( TradesNumberToCalcLR ); BalanceControl.SetFiltrParams( 0 , - 1 , 0 ); BalanceControl.SetMonitoringBeginDate( 0 );





Step 5 - adding the call of method for refreshing the current market information to the OnTick function of the Expert Advisor:

BalanceControl.RefreshSymbolInfo( );

The call of this method can be added to the very beginning of the OnTick function or after the check of new bar coming (for Expert Advisors with such check).







Step 6 - adding the code for calculation of current volume before the code where positions are opened:

if ( UseAutoBalanceControl == Yes ) { current_lots = BalanceControl.CalcTradeLots( RejectedLots, NormalLots ); } else { current_lots = NormalLots; }

If a Money Management system is used in the Expert Advisor, then instead the NormalLots you should write the TBalanceSlopeControl::CalcTradeLots method - the current volume calculated by the MM system of the Expert Advisor.



Test Expert Advisor BSCS-TestExpert.mq5 with the in-built system described above is attached to this article. Principle of its operation is based on intersection of levels of the CCI indicator. This Expert Advisor is developed for testing and is not suitable for working on real accounts. We're going to test it at the H4 timeframe (2008.07.01 - 2010.09.01) of EURUSD.



Let's analyze the result of working of this EA. The chart of change of balance with the system of controlling the slope disabled is shown below. To see it, set the No value for the UseAutoBalanceControl external parameter.







Figure 4. Initial chart of change of balance





Now set the UseAutoBalanceControl external parameter to Yes and test the Expert Advisor. You will get the chart with the enabled system of controlling the slope of balance.





Figure 5. Chart of change of balance with the system of controlling enabled



You can see that most of the periods at the upper chart (fig.4) look as they are cut, and they have a flat form at the lower chart (fig.5). This is the result of working of our system. You can compare the main parameters of working of the Expert Advisor:

Parameter

UseAutoBalanceControl = No UseAutoBalanceControl = Yes

Total net profit: 18 378.00 17 261.73

Profit factor: 1.47 1.81

Recovery factor: 2.66 3.74 Expected payoff: 117.81 110.65

Absolute drawdown of balance: 1 310.50 131.05 Absolute drawdown of equity: 1 390.50 514.85

Maximal drawdown of balance: 5 569.50 (5.04%) 3 762.15 (3.35%)

Maximal drawdown of equity: 6 899.50 (6.19%)

4 609.60 (4.08%)







Best parameters among the compared ones are highlighted with the green color. Profit and expected payoff have slightly decreased; this is the other side of regulation, which appears as a result of lags of switching between the states of work volume. All in all, there is an improvement of rates of working of the Expert Advisor. Especially, improvement of drawdown and profit factor.







Conclusion

Using virtual trading when the Expert Advisor enters an unfavorable period of working. Then the normal work volume won't matter anymore. It will allow decreasing the drawdown.

Using more complex algorithms for determining the current state of working of the Expert Advisor (profitable or not). For example, we can try applying a neuron net for such analysis. Additional investigation is needed in this case, of course.

I see several ways of improving this system:

Thus, we have considered the principle and the result of working of the system, which allows improving quality characteristics of an Expert Advisor. Joint operation with the system of money management, in some cases, allows increasing the profitability without increasing the risk.

I remind you once again: no auxiliary system can make a profitable Expert Advisor from a losing one.



