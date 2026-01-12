- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
1
Gewinntrades:
1 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
6.97 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
6.97 USD (702 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
1 (6.97 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
6.97 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading-Aktivität:
41.91%
Max deposit load:
1.83%
Letzter Trade:
6 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
1 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
6.97 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.97 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.39%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.11% (0.53 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|702
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +6.97 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +6.97 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live04" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ChandonGroup-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.64 × 22
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 320
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.17 × 719
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.19 × 495
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.34 × 2851
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.53 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.81 × 217
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.89 × 373
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.90 × 3415
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|2.50 × 4
|
Alpari-Trade
|2.73 × 218
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.93 × 73
|
Tickmill-Live04
|2.95 × 954
|
TitanFX-03
|3.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|3.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|3.85 × 433
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 1
This signal applies a conservative smart risk trading approach designed for long-term account stability.
Key Characteristics:
✔ Conservative risk profile
✔ Smart risk control system
✔ No martingale
✔ No grid
✔ No averaging
✔ Focus on capital protection
✔ Suitable for small and medium accounts
The trading logic uses machine learning assisted analysis combined with strict risk rules to avoid overtrading and emotional decisions.
This signal prioritizes:
• Low drawdown
• Stable equity growth
• Trade quality over quantity
Recommended for traders who value consistency and account safety rather than aggressive profit chasing.
Despite using a conservative risk model, this signal has consistently delivered higher net profit with drawdown consistently maintained at low levels.
This demonstrates the effectiveness of strict risk control and disciplined trade selection.
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
99 USD pro Monat
1%
0
0
USD
USD
507
USD
USD
1
100%
1
100%
42%
n/a
6.97
USD
USD
0%
1:500