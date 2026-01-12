SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / RTC ML Aibot Smart Risk Tickmill 4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala

RTC ML Aibot Smart Risk Tickmill 4

Muhammad Faisal Sagala
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 99 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 1%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1
Gewinntrades:
1 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
6.97 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
6.97 USD (702 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
1 (6.97 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
6.97 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading-Aktivität:
41.91%
Max deposit load:
1.83%
Letzter Trade:
6 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
1 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
6.97 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.97 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.39%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.11% (0.53 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 702
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +6.97 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +6.97 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live04" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ChandonGroup-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live07
0.64 × 22
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 320
ICMarkets-Live12
1.17 × 719
Tickmill-Live02
1.19 × 495
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2851
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.53 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.81 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.89 × 373
ICMarkets-Live19
1.90 × 3415
ICMarkets-Live22
2.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
2.50 × 4
Alpari-Trade
2.73 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.93 × 73
Tickmill-Live04
2.95 × 954
TitanFX-03
3.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live15
3.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
3.85 × 433
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 1
noch 19 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
This signal applies a conservative smart risk trading approach designed for long-term account stability.

Key Characteristics:
✔ Conservative risk profile
✔ Smart risk control system
✔ No martingale
✔ No grid
✔ No averaging
✔ Focus on capital protection
✔ Suitable for small and medium accounts

The trading logic uses machine learning assisted analysis combined with strict risk rules to avoid overtrading and emotional decisions.

This signal prioritizes:
• Low drawdown
• Stable equity growth
• Trade quality over quantity

Recommended for traders who value consistency and account safety rather than aggressive profit chasing.

Despite using a conservative risk model, this signal has consistently delivered higher net profit with drawdown consistently maintained at low levels.

This demonstrates the effectiveness of strict risk control and disciplined trade selection.

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.12 06:19
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 06:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 05:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 05:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 05:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 05:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 05:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
RTC ML Aibot Smart Risk Tickmill 4
99 USD pro Monat
1%
0
0
USD
507
USD
1
100%
1
100%
42%
n/a
6.97
USD
0%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.