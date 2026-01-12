시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / RTC ML Aibot Smart Risk Tickmill MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala

RTC ML Aibot Smart Risk Tickmill MT4

Muhammad Faisal Sagala
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 99 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 19%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
42
이익 거래:
36 (85.71%)
손실 거래:
6 (14.29%)
최고의 거래:
40.76 USD
최악의 거래:
-29.85 USD
총 수익:
219.20 USD (24 258 pips)
총 손실:
-125.29 USD (81 152 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
14 (47.49 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
64.54 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.19
거래 활동:
5.79%
최대 입금량:
1.91%
최근 거래:
15 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
41
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
2.22
롱(주식매수):
25 (59.52%)
숏(주식차입매도):
17 (40.48%)
수익 요인:
1.75
기대수익:
2.24 USD
평균 이익:
6.09 USD
평균 손실:
-20.88 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-42.32 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-42.32 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
18.78%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
26.40 USD
최대한의:
42.32 USD (8.20%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
8.20% (42.32 USD)
자본금별:
5.60% (28.37 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 39
BTCUSD 3
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 101
BTCUSD -7
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 10K
BTCUSD -67K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +40.76 USD
최악의 거래: -30 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +47.49 USD
연속 최대 손실: -42.32 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Tickmill-Live04"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ChandonGroup-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live07
0.64 × 22
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 320
ICMarkets-Live12
1.17 × 719
Tickmill-Live02
1.19 × 495
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2851
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.53 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.81 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.89 × 373
ICMarkets-Live19
1.90 × 3415
ICMarkets-Live22
2.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
2.50 × 4
Alpari-Trade
2.73 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.93 × 73
Tickmill-Live04
2.95 × 954
ICMarkets-Live15
3.00 × 2
TitanFX-03
3.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live10
3.85 × 433
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 1
19 더...
This signal applies a conservative smart risk trading approach designed for long-term account stability.

Key Characteristics:
✔ Conservative risk profile
✔ Smart risk control system
✔ No martingale
✔ No grid
✔ No averaging
✔ Focus on capital protection
✔ Suitable for small and medium accounts

The trading logic uses machine learning assisted analysis combined with strict risk rules to avoid overtrading and emotional decisions.

This signal prioritizes:
• Low drawdown
• Stable equity growth
• Trade quality over quantity

Recommended for traders who value consistency and account safety rather than aggressive profit chasing.

Despite using a conservative risk model, this signal has consistently delivered higher net profit with drawdown consistently maintained at low levels.

This demonstrates the effectiveness of strict risk control and disciplined trade selection.

Platform: MetaTrader 4

리뷰 없음
2026.01.19 11:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 11:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 06:19
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 06:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 05:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 05:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 05:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 05:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 05:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
