트레이드:
42
이익 거래:
36 (85.71%)
손실 거래:
6 (14.29%)
최고의 거래:
40.76 USD
최악의 거래:
-29.85 USD
총 수익:
219.20 USD (24 258 pips)
총 손실:
-125.29 USD (81 152 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
14 (47.49 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
64.54 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.19
거래 활동:
5.79%
최대 입금량:
1.91%
최근 거래:
15 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
41
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
2.22
롱(주식매수):
25 (59.52%)
숏(주식차입매도):
17 (40.48%)
수익 요인:
1.75
기대수익:
2.24 USD
평균 이익:
6.09 USD
평균 손실:
-20.88 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-42.32 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-42.32 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
18.78%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
26.40 USD
최대한의:
42.32 USD (8.20%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
8.20% (42.32 USD)
자본금별:
5.60% (28.37 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|39
|BTCUSD
|3
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|101
|BTCUSD
|-7
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|10K
|BTCUSD
|-67K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +40.76 USD
최악의 거래: -30 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +47.49 USD
연속 최대 손실: -42.32 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Tickmill-Live04"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ChandonGroup-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.64 × 22
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 320
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.17 × 719
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.19 × 495
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.34 × 2851
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.53 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.81 × 217
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.89 × 373
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.90 × 3415
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|2.50 × 4
|
Alpari-Trade
|2.73 × 218
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.93 × 73
|
Tickmill-Live04
|2.95 × 954
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|3.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-03
|3.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live10
|3.85 × 433
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 1
This signal applies a conservative smart risk trading approach designed for long-term account stability.
Key Characteristics:
✔ Conservative risk profile
✔ Smart risk control system
✔ No martingale
✔ No grid
✔ No averaging
✔ Focus on capital protection
✔ Suitable for small and medium accounts
The trading logic uses machine learning assisted analysis combined with strict risk rules to avoid overtrading and emotional decisions.
This signal prioritizes:
• Low drawdown
• Stable equity growth
• Trade quality over quantity
Recommended for traders who value consistency and account safety rather than aggressive profit chasing.
Despite using a conservative risk model, this signal has consistently delivered higher net profit with drawdown consistently maintained at low levels.
This demonstrates the effectiveness of strict risk control and disciplined trade selection.
Platform: MetaTrader 4
