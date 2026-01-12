- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
36 (85.71%)
Loss Trades:
6 (14.29%)
Best trade:
40.76 USD
Worst trade:
-29.85 USD
Gross Profit:
219.20 USD (24 258 pips)
Gross Loss:
-125.29 USD (81 152 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (47.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64.54 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
5.79%
Max deposit load:
1.91%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.22
Long Trades:
25 (59.52%)
Short Trades:
17 (40.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
2.24 USD
Average Profit:
6.09 USD
Average Loss:
-20.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-42.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.32 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
18.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.40 USD
Maximal:
42.32 USD (8.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.20% (42.32 USD)
By Equity:
5.60% (28.37 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|39
|BTCUSD
|3
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|101
|BTCUSD
|-7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|10K
|BTCUSD
|-67K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +40.76 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
ChandonGroup-Server
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.64 × 22
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 320
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.17 × 719
Tickmill-Live02
|1.19 × 495
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.34 × 2851
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.53 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.81 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.89 × 373
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.90 × 3415
ICMarkets-Live22
|2.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
|2.50 × 4
Alpari-Trade
|2.73 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.93 × 73
Tickmill-Live04
|2.95 × 954
ICMarkets-Live15
|3.00 × 2
TitanFX-03
|3.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live10
|3.85 × 433
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 1
This signal applies a conservative smart risk trading approach designed for long-term account stability.
Key Characteristics:
✔ Conservative risk profile
✔ Smart risk control system
✔ No martingale
✔ No grid
✔ No averaging
✔ Focus on capital protection
✔ Suitable for small and medium accounts
The trading logic uses machine learning assisted analysis combined with strict risk rules to avoid overtrading and emotional decisions.
This signal prioritizes:
• Low drawdown
• Stable equity growth
• Trade quality over quantity
Recommended for traders who value consistency and account safety rather than aggressive profit chasing.
Despite using a conservative risk model, this signal has consistently delivered higher net profit with drawdown consistently maintained at low levels.
This demonstrates the effectiveness of strict risk control and disciplined trade selection.
Platform: MetaTrader 4
