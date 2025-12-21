- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
77
Gewinntrades:
5 (6.49%)
Verlusttrades:
72 (93.51%)
Bester Trade:
5.70 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-4.50 USD
Bruttoprofit:
17.04 USD (1 259 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-21.21 USD (1 041 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
3 (12.29 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
12.29 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.63%
Letzter Trade:
10 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
82
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.20
Long-Positionen:
69 (89.61%)
Short-Positionen:
8 (10.39%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.80
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.05 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.41 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.29 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
70 (-20.40 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-20.40 USD (70)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-0.38%
Algo-Trading:
90%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
15.65 USD
Maximaler:
20.40 USD (1.83%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.83% (20.40 USD)
Kapital:
4.22% (46.74 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD-VIP
|71
|AUDCAD-VIP
|3
|AUDNZD-VIP
|2
|EURCAD-VIP
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD-VIP
|-15
|AUDCAD-VIP
|7
|AUDNZD-VIP
|0
|EURCAD-VIP
|4
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD-VIP
|-966
|AUDCAD-VIP
|539
|AUDNZD-VIP
|43
|EURCAD-VIP
|602
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +5.70 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -5 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 70
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +12.29 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -20.40 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VTMarkets-Live 3" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Typical drawdown is maintained around 10–15% under normal market conditions.
In extreme or highly volatile situations, maximum drawdown may reach approximately 30–40%.
advise to withdraw once 50% profit reach
you can copy/scale to your other small acc
Recommended size 1000usd
Keine Bewertungen
