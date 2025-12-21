SignaleKategorien
Low Fui Meng

Small Fund SMA

Low Fui Meng
0 Bewertungen
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 35 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -0%
VTMarkets-Live 3
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
77
Gewinntrades:
5 (6.49%)
Verlusttrades:
72 (93.51%)
Bester Trade:
5.70 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-4.50 USD
Bruttoprofit:
17.04 USD (1 259 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-21.21 USD (1 041 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
3 (12.29 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
12.29 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.63%
Letzter Trade:
10 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
82
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.20
Long-Positionen:
69 (89.61%)
Short-Positionen:
8 (10.39%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.80
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.05 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.41 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.29 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
70 (-20.40 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-20.40 USD (70)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-0.38%
Algo-Trading:
90%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
15.65 USD
Maximaler:
20.40 USD (1.83%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.83% (20.40 USD)
Kapital:
4.22% (46.74 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD-VIP 71
AUDCAD-VIP 3
AUDNZD-VIP 2
EURCAD-VIP 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD-VIP -15
AUDCAD-VIP 7
AUDNZD-VIP 0
EURCAD-VIP 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD-VIP -966
AUDCAD-VIP 539
AUDNZD-VIP 43
EURCAD-VIP 602
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +5.70 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -5 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 70
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +12.29 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -20.40 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VTMarkets-Live 3" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Typical drawdown is maintained around 10–15% under normal market conditions.
In extreme or highly volatile situations, maximum drawdown may reach approximately 30–40%.

advise to withdraw once 50% profit reach
you can copy/scale to your other small acc

Recommended size 1000usd
 
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.31 17:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 17:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.31 16:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 16:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.31 15:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 15:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.31 15:11
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 13 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 15:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 15:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.21 05:05
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 05:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 05:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
