Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
5 (6.49%)
Loss Trades:
72 (93.51%)
Best trade:
5.70 USD
Worst trade:
-4.50 USD
Gross Profit:
17.04 USD (1 259 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21.21 USD (1 041 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (12.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.29 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.63%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
82
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.20
Long Trades:
69 (89.61%)
Short Trades:
8 (10.39%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-0.05 USD
Average Profit:
3.41 USD
Average Loss:
-0.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
70 (-20.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.40 USD (70)
Monthly growth:
-0.38%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.65 USD
Maximal:
20.40 USD (1.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.83% (20.40 USD)
By Equity:
4.22% (46.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD-VIP
|71
|AUDCAD-VIP
|3
|AUDNZD-VIP
|2
|EURCAD-VIP
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD-VIP
|-15
|AUDCAD-VIP
|7
|AUDNZD-VIP
|0
|EURCAD-VIP
|4
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD-VIP
|-966
|AUDCAD-VIP
|539
|AUDNZD-VIP
|43
|EURCAD-VIP
|602
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.70 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 70
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Typical drawdown is maintained around 10–15% under normal market conditions.
In extreme or highly volatile situations, maximum drawdown may reach approximately 30–40%.
advise to withdraw once 50% profit reach
you can copy/scale to your other small acc
Recommended size 1000usd
In extreme or highly volatile situations, maximum drawdown may reach approximately 30–40%.
advise to withdraw once 50% profit reach
you can copy/scale to your other small acc
Recommended size 1000usd
