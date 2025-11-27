SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Majapahit Celestial Trader
Hendra Angga Laksana

Majapahit Celestial Trader

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
5 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 1005 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 33%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
188
Gewinntrades:
137 (72.87%)
Verlusttrades:
51 (27.13%)
Bester Trade:
30.68 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-28.62 USD
Bruttoprofit:
533.77 USD (62 971 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-200.92 USD (25 051 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
26 (101.76 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
101.76 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading-Aktivität:
93.39%
Max deposit load:
6.20%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
37
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
7.00
Long-Positionen:
137 (72.87%)
Short-Positionen:
51 (27.13%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.66
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.77 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.90 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.94 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-44.71 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-44.71 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
33.28%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
47.53 USD (3.97%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.97% (47.53 USD)
Kapital:
11.67% (134.45 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
USDJPY 18
GBPUSD 15
NZDJPY 13
CHFJPY 13
CADJPY 13
AUDJPY 12
GBPAUD 11
GBPJPY 11
EURAUD 10
GBPCAD 10
NZDCHF 9
EURNZD 8
CADCHF 7
EURCAD 4
EURGBP 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 246
USDJPY 22
GBPUSD 4
NZDJPY 11
CHFJPY 9
CADJPY 8
AUDJPY 12
GBPAUD 12
GBPJPY 12
EURAUD -5
GBPCAD 4
NZDCHF -6
EURNZD 11
CADCHF 6
EURCAD -6
EURGBP -7
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 25K
USDJPY 3.3K
GBPUSD 437
NZDJPY 1.6K
CHFJPY 1.3K
CADJPY 1.1K
AUDJPY 1.6K
GBPAUD 1.8K
GBPJPY 1.9K
EURAUD -1.4K
GBPCAD 661
NZDCHF -490
EURNZD 2K
CADCHF 461
EURCAD -809
EURGBP -533
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +30.68 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -29 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 26
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +101.76 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -44.71 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FBS-Real-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
noch 335 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Majapahit Celestial Trader is an institutional-style trading strategy designed for investors who prioritize capital protection, disciplined execution, and long-term stability. The system operates across XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, using a combined framework of quantitative modeling, trend analysis, and structured risk management.

Each trade is executed only when direction, volatility, and structure align. The strategy avoids unnecessary exposure by waiting for clean market conditions and only acting on high-probability setups. There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no uncontrolled risk expansion.

Core Advantages:
• Multi-asset trading: XAUUSD + major Forex pairs
• Institutional trend mapping across weekly and daily structure
• Selective entries validated by volatility and market structure
• Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers
• Equity-based drawdown protection for long-term stability
• Designed for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:
• Instruments traded: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs
• Trades are executed only when trend alignment is confirmed
• Volatility filtering reduces exposure during chaotic conditions
• Structural confirmation (liquidity, zones, and direction) ensures high-quality entries
• No over-trading and no forced positions
• Aims for a smooth and stable equity curve

Risk Management:
• Strict maximum exposure limits
• Adaptive lot sizing based on balance
• Equity protection enabled
• Avoids extreme volatility and news-driven instability
• Built for long-term capital preservation

Subscriber Guidelines:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower (depending on your balance)
• Subscribers do not need a VPS
• Keep the platform connected for proper synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended for uninterrupted copying

Philosophy Behind the Name:
Majapahit represents discipline, structure, and strategic clarity.
Celestial symbolizes balance, harmony, and universal alignment.
Together, Majapahit Celestial Trader reflects a trading philosophy rooted in precision, discipline, and long-term vision — combining timeless principles with modern quantitative logic.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading involves risk. Subscribers should apply settings based on their own capital and risk tolerance.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.03 21:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 16:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 16:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Majapahit Celestial Trader
1005 USD pro Monat
33%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
5
100%
188
72%
93%
2.65
1.77
USD
12%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.