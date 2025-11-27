СигналыРазделы
Hendra Angga Laksana

Majapahit Celestial Trader

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 отзывов
Надежность
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 1005 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 27%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
175
Прибыльных трейдов:
126 (72.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
49 (28.00%)
Лучший трейд:
21.12 USD
Худший трейд:
-19.47 USD
Общая прибыль:
435.47 USD (52 520 pips)
Общий убыток:
-166.36 USD (21 228 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
26 (101.76 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
101.76 USD (26)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.32
Торговая активность:
92.39%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
6.20%
Последний трейд:
14 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
70
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
5.66
Длинных трейдов:
125 (71.43%)
Коротких трейдов:
50 (28.57%)
Профит фактор:
2.62
Мат. ожидание:
1.54 USD
Средняя прибыль:
3.46 USD
Средний убыток:
-3.40 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
8 (-44.71 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-44.71 USD (8)
Прирост в месяц:
26.91%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
47.53 USD (3.97%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
3.97% (47.53 USD)
По эквити:
11.67% (134.45 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 24
GBPUSD 15
USDJPY 15
NZDJPY 13
CHFJPY 13
CADJPY 13
AUDJPY 12
GBPAUD 11
GBPJPY 10
GBPCAD 10
NZDCHF 9
EURAUD 9
EURNZD 8
CADCHF 7
EURCAD 4
EURGBP 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 187
GBPUSD 4
USDJPY 21
NZDJPY 11
CHFJPY 9
CADJPY 8
AUDJPY 12
GBPAUD 12
GBPJPY 11
GBPCAD 4
NZDCHF -6
EURAUD -8
EURNZD 11
CADCHF 6
EURCAD -6
EURGBP -7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 19K
GBPUSD 437
USDJPY 3.3K
NZDJPY 1.6K
CHFJPY 1.3K
CADJPY 1.1K
AUDJPY 1.6K
GBPAUD 1.8K
GBPJPY 1.7K
GBPCAD 661
NZDCHF -490
EURAUD -1.9K
EURNZD 2K
CADCHF 461
EURCAD -809
EURGBP -533
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +21.12 USD
Худший трейд: -19 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 26
Макс. серия проигрышей: 8
Макс. прибыль в серии: +101.76 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -44.71 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBS-Real-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
еще 335...
Majapahit Celestial Trader is an institutional-style trading strategy designed for investors who prioritize capital protection, disciplined execution, and long-term stability. The system operates across XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, using a combined framework of quantitative modeling, trend analysis, and structured risk management.

Each trade is executed only when direction, volatility, and structure align. The strategy avoids unnecessary exposure by waiting for clean market conditions and only acting on high-probability setups. There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no uncontrolled risk expansion.

Core Advantages:
• Multi-asset trading: XAUUSD + major Forex pairs
• Institutional trend mapping across weekly and daily structure
• Selective entries validated by volatility and market structure
• Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers
• Equity-based drawdown protection for long-term stability
• Designed for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:
• Instruments traded: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs
• Trades are executed only when trend alignment is confirmed
• Volatility filtering reduces exposure during chaotic conditions
• Structural confirmation (liquidity, zones, and direction) ensures high-quality entries
• No over-trading and no forced positions
• Aims for a smooth and stable equity curve

Risk Management:
• Strict maximum exposure limits
• Adaptive lot sizing based on balance
• Equity protection enabled
• Avoids extreme volatility and news-driven instability
• Built for long-term capital preservation

Subscriber Guidelines:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower (depending on your balance)
• Subscribers do not need a VPS
• Keep the platform connected for proper synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended for uninterrupted copying

Philosophy Behind the Name:
Majapahit represents discipline, structure, and strategic clarity.
Celestial symbolizes balance, harmony, and universal alignment.
Together, Majapahit Celestial Trader reflects a trading philosophy rooted in precision, discipline, and long-term vision — combining timeless principles with modern quantitative logic.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading involves risk. Subscribers should apply settings based on their own capital and risk tolerance.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.03 21:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 16:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 16:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Majapahit Celestial Trader
1005 USD в месяц
27%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
4
100%
175
72%
92%
2.61
1.54
USD
12%
1:500
Копировать

