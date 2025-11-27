SeñalesSecciones
Majapahit Celestial Trader
Hendra Angga Laksana

Majapahit Celestial Trader

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1005 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 31%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
184
Transacciones Rentables:
134 (72.82%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
50 (27.17%)
Mejor transacción:
21.12 USD
Peor transacción:
-19.47 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
484.44 USD (57 994 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-172.30 USD (22 189 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
26 (101.76 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
101.76 USD (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.35
Actividad comercial:
93.39%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.20%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
36
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
6.57
Transacciones Largas:
133 (72.28%)
Transacciones Cortas:
51 (27.72%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.81
Beneficio Esperado:
1.70 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.62 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.45 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-44.71 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-44.71 USD (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
31.21%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
47.53 USD (3.97%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
3.97% (47.53 USD)
De fondos:
11.67% (134.45 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
USDJPY 18
GBPUSD 15
NZDJPY 13
CHFJPY 13
CADJPY 13
AUDJPY 12
GBPAUD 11
GBPJPY 11
EURAUD 10
GBPCAD 10
NZDCHF 9
EURNZD 8
CADCHF 7
EURCAD 4
EURGBP 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 225
USDJPY 22
GBPUSD 4
NZDJPY 11
CHFJPY 9
CADJPY 8
AUDJPY 12
GBPAUD 12
GBPJPY 12
EURAUD -5
GBPCAD 4
NZDCHF -6
EURNZD 11
CADCHF 6
EURCAD -6
EURGBP -7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 23K
USDJPY 3.3K
GBPUSD 437
NZDJPY 1.6K
CHFJPY 1.3K
CADJPY 1.1K
AUDJPY 1.6K
GBPAUD 1.8K
GBPJPY 1.9K
EURAUD -1.4K
GBPCAD 661
NZDCHF -490
EURNZD 2K
CADCHF 461
EURCAD -809
EURGBP -533
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FBS-Real-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
otros 335...
Majapahit Celestial Trader is an institutional-style trading strategy designed for investors who prioritize capital protection, disciplined execution, and long-term stability. The system operates across XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, using a combined framework of quantitative modeling, trend analysis, and structured risk management.

Each trade is executed only when direction, volatility, and structure align. The strategy avoids unnecessary exposure by waiting for clean market conditions and only acting on high-probability setups. There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no uncontrolled risk expansion.

Core Advantages:
• Multi-asset trading: XAUUSD + major Forex pairs
• Institutional trend mapping across weekly and daily structure
• Selective entries validated by volatility and market structure
• Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers
• Equity-based drawdown protection for long-term stability
• Designed for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:
• Instruments traded: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs
• Trades are executed only when trend alignment is confirmed
• Volatility filtering reduces exposure during chaotic conditions
• Structural confirmation (liquidity, zones, and direction) ensures high-quality entries
• No over-trading and no forced positions
• Aims for a smooth and stable equity curve

Risk Management:
• Strict maximum exposure limits
• Adaptive lot sizing based on balance
• Equity protection enabled
• Avoids extreme volatility and news-driven instability
• Built for long-term capital preservation

Subscriber Guidelines:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower (depending on your balance)
• Subscribers do not need a VPS
• Keep the platform connected for proper synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended for uninterrupted copying

Philosophy Behind the Name:
Majapahit represents discipline, structure, and strategic clarity.
Celestial symbolizes balance, harmony, and universal alignment.
Together, Majapahit Celestial Trader reflects a trading philosophy rooted in precision, discipline, and long-term vision — combining timeless principles with modern quantitative logic.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading involves risk. Subscribers should apply settings based on their own capital and risk tolerance.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.03 21:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 16:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 16:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
