Hendra Angga Laksana

Majapahit Celestial Trader

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 리뷰
안정성
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 1005 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 50%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
232
이익 거래:
175 (75.43%)
손실 거래:
57 (24.57%)
최고의 거래:
49.36 USD
최악의 거래:
-44.65 USD
총 수익:
752.03 USD (87 459 pips)
총 손실:
-254.21 USD (30 729 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
26 (101.76 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
101.76 USD (26)
샤프 비율:
0.29
거래 활동:
94.40%
최대 입금량:
6.20%
최근 거래:
20 분 전
주별 거래 수:
53
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
10.47
롱(주식매수):
167 (71.98%)
숏(주식차입매도):
65 (28.02%)
수익 요인:
2.96
기대수익:
2.15 USD
평균 이익:
4.30 USD
평균 손실:
-4.46 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-44.71 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-44.71 USD (8)
월별 성장률:
38.69%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
47.53 USD (3.97%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
3.97% (47.53 USD)
자본금별:
12.69% (169.29 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 40
USDJPY 22
GBPUSD 19
AUDJPY 18
NZDJPY 17
GBPJPY 14
EURAUD 14
GBPAUD 13
CHFJPY 13
CADJPY 13
EURCAD 10
GBPCAD 10
NZDCHF 9
EURNZD 8
CADCHF 8
EURGBP 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 347
USDJPY 28
GBPUSD 15
AUDJPY 25
NZDJPY 13
GBPJPY 16
EURAUD 6
GBPAUD 19
CHFJPY 9
CADJPY 8
EURCAD -2
GBPCAD 4
NZDCHF -6
EURNZD 11
CADCHF 8
EURGBP -2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 35K
USDJPY 4.1K
GBPUSD 1.5K
AUDJPY 3.6K
NZDJPY 1.8K
GBPJPY 2.4K
EURAUD 182
GBPAUD 2.9K
CHFJPY 1.3K
CADJPY 1.1K
EURCAD -236
GBPCAD 661
NZDCHF -490
EURNZD 2K
CADCHF 590
EURGBP -160
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +49.36 USD
최악의 거래: -45 USD
연속 최대 이익: 26
연속 최대 손실: 8
연속 최대 이익: +101.76 USD
연속 최대 손실: -44.71 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FBS-Real-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 19
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 5
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 2
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
Majapahit Celestial Trader is an institutional-style trading strategy designed for investors who prioritize capital protection, disciplined execution, and long-term stability. The system operates across XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, using a combined framework of quantitative modeling, trend analysis, and structured risk management.

Each trade is executed only when direction, volatility, and structure align. The strategy avoids unnecessary exposure by waiting for clean market conditions and only acting on high-probability setups. There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no uncontrolled risk expansion.

Core Advantages:
• Multi-asset trading: XAUUSD + major Forex pairs
• Institutional trend mapping across weekly and daily structure
• Selective entries validated by volatility and market structure
• Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers
• Equity-based drawdown protection for long-term stability
• Designed for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:
• Instruments traded: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs
• Trades are executed only when trend alignment is confirmed
• Volatility filtering reduces exposure during chaotic conditions
• Structural confirmation (liquidity, zones, and direction) ensures high-quality entries
• No over-trading and no forced positions
• Aims for a smooth and stable equity curve

Risk Management:
• Strict maximum exposure limits
• Adaptive lot sizing based on balance
• Equity protection enabled
• Avoids extreme volatility and news-driven instability
• Built for long-term capital preservation

Subscriber Guidelines:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower (depending on your balance)
• Subscribers do not need a VPS
• Keep the platform connected for proper synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended for uninterrupted copying

Philosophy Behind the Name:
Majapahit represents discipline, structure, and strategic clarity.
Celestial symbolizes balance, harmony, and universal alignment.
Together, Majapahit Celestial Trader reflects a trading philosophy rooted in precision, discipline, and long-term vision — combining timeless principles with modern quantitative logic.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading involves risk. Subscribers should apply settings based on their own capital and risk tolerance.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.03 21:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 16:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 16:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
