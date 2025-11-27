Majapahit Celestial Trader is an institutional-style trading strategy designed for investors who prioritize capital protection, disciplined execution, and long-term stability. The system operates across XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, using a combined framework of quantitative modeling, trend analysis, and structured risk management.

Each trade is executed only when direction, volatility, and structure align. The strategy avoids unnecessary exposure by waiting for clean market conditions and only acting on high-probability setups. There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no uncontrolled risk expansion.

Core Advantages:

• Multi-asset trading: XAUUSD + major Forex pairs

• Institutional trend mapping across weekly and daily structure

• Selective entries validated by volatility and market structure

• Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers

• Equity-based drawdown protection for long-term stability

• Designed for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:

• Instruments traded: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs

• Trades are executed only when trend alignment is confirmed

• Volatility filtering reduces exposure during chaotic conditions

• Structural confirmation (liquidity, zones, and direction) ensures high-quality entries

• No over-trading and no forced positions

• Aims for a smooth and stable equity curve

Risk Management:

• Strict maximum exposure limits

• Adaptive lot sizing based on balance

• Equity protection enabled

• Avoids extreme volatility and news-driven instability

• Built for long-term capital preservation

Subscriber Guidelines:

• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower (depending on your balance)

• Subscribers do not need a VPS

• Keep the platform connected for proper synchronization

• Auto-renewal recommended for uninterrupted copying

Philosophy Behind the Name:

Majapahit represents discipline, structure, and strategic clarity.

Celestial symbolizes balance, harmony, and universal alignment.

Together, Majapahit Celestial Trader reflects a trading philosophy rooted in precision, discipline, and long-term vision — combining timeless principles with modern quantitative logic.

Important Notice:

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

All trading involves risk. Subscribers should apply settings based on their own capital and risk tolerance.