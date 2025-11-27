SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Majapahit Celestial Trader
Hendra Angga Laksana

Majapahit Celestial Trader

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1005 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
171
Profit Trades:
123 (71.92%)
Loss Trades:
48 (28.07%)
Best trade:
21.12 USD
Worst trade:
-19.47 USD
Gross Profit:
409.88 USD (49 834 pips)
Gross Loss:
-164.34 USD (20 984 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (95.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.16 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
92.39%
Max deposit load:
6.20%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
82
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.17
Long Trades:
123 (71.93%)
Short Trades:
48 (28.07%)
Profit Factor:
2.49
Expected Payoff:
1.44 USD
Average Profit:
3.33 USD
Average Loss:
-3.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-44.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-44.71 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
24.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
47.53 USD (3.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.97% (47.53 USD)
By Equity:
11.67% (134.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 23
USDJPY 15
GBPUSD 14
NZDJPY 13
CHFJPY 13
CADJPY 13
AUDJPY 12
GBPAUD 11
GBPJPY 10
NZDCHF 9
EURAUD 9
EURNZD 8
GBPCAD 8
CADCHF 7
EURCAD 4
EURGBP 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 171
USDJPY 21
GBPUSD -2
NZDJPY 11
CHFJPY 9
CADJPY 8
AUDJPY 12
GBPAUD 12
GBPJPY 11
NZDCHF -6
EURAUD -8
EURNZD 11
GBPCAD 3
CADCHF 6
EURCAD -6
EURGBP -7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 17K
USDJPY 3.3K
GBPUSD -229
NZDJPY 1.6K
CHFJPY 1.3K
CADJPY 1.1K
AUDJPY 1.6K
GBPAUD 1.8K
GBPJPY 1.7K
NZDCHF -490
EURAUD -1.9K
EURNZD 2K
GBPCAD 479
CADCHF 461
EURCAD -809
EURGBP -533
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.12 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +95.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -44.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
335 more...
Majapahit Celestial Trader is an institutional-style trading strategy designed for investors who prioritize capital protection, disciplined execution, and long-term stability. The system operates across XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, using a combined framework of quantitative modeling, trend analysis, and structured risk management.

Each trade is executed only when direction, volatility, and structure align. The strategy avoids unnecessary exposure by waiting for clean market conditions and only acting on high-probability setups. There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no uncontrolled risk expansion.

Core Advantages:
• Multi-asset trading: XAUUSD + major Forex pairs
• Institutional trend mapping across weekly and daily structure
• Selective entries validated by volatility and market structure
• Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers
• Equity-based drawdown protection for long-term stability
• Designed for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:
• Instruments traded: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs
• Trades are executed only when trend alignment is confirmed
• Volatility filtering reduces exposure during chaotic conditions
• Structural confirmation (liquidity, zones, and direction) ensures high-quality entries
• No over-trading and no forced positions
• Aims for a smooth and stable equity curve

Risk Management:
• Strict maximum exposure limits
• Adaptive lot sizing based on balance
• Equity protection enabled
• Avoids extreme volatility and news-driven instability
• Built for long-term capital preservation

Subscriber Guidelines:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower (depending on your balance)
• Subscribers do not need a VPS
• Keep the platform connected for proper synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended for uninterrupted copying

Philosophy Behind the Name:
Majapahit represents discipline, structure, and strategic clarity.
Celestial symbolizes balance, harmony, and universal alignment.
Together, Majapahit Celestial Trader reflects a trading philosophy rooted in precision, discipline, and long-term vision — combining timeless principles with modern quantitative logic.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading involves risk. Subscribers should apply settings based on their own capital and risk tolerance.


No reviews
2025.12.03 21:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 16:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 16:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
