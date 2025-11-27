シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Majapahit Celestial Trader
Hendra Angga Laksana

Majapahit Celestial Trader

Hendra Angga Laksana
レビュー0件
信頼性
5週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  1005  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 31%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
184
利益トレード:
134 (72.82%)
損失トレード:
50 (27.17%)
ベストトレード:
21.12 USD
最悪のトレード:
-19.47 USD
総利益:
484.44 USD (57 994 pips)
総損失:
-172.30 USD (22 189 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
26 (101.76 USD)
最大連続利益:
101.76 USD (26)
シャープレシオ:
0.35
取引アクティビティ:
93.39%
最大入金額:
6.20%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
36
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
6.57
長いトレード:
133 (72.28%)
短いトレード:
51 (27.72%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.81
期待されたペイオフ:
1.70 USD
平均利益:
3.62 USD
平均損失:
-3.45 USD
最大連続の負け:
8 (-44.71 USD)
最大連続損失:
-44.71 USD (8)
月間成長:
31.21%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
47.53 USD (3.97%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
3.97% (47.53 USD)
エクイティによる:
11.67% (134.45 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
USDJPY 18
GBPUSD 15
NZDJPY 13
CHFJPY 13
CADJPY 13
AUDJPY 12
GBPAUD 11
GBPJPY 11
EURAUD 10
GBPCAD 10
NZDCHF 9
EURNZD 8
CADCHF 7
EURCAD 4
EURGBP 2
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 225
USDJPY 22
GBPUSD 4
NZDJPY 11
CHFJPY 9
CADJPY 8
AUDJPY 12
GBPAUD 12
GBPJPY 12
EURAUD -5
GBPCAD 4
NZDCHF -6
EURNZD 11
CADCHF 6
EURCAD -6
EURGBP -7
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 23K
USDJPY 3.3K
GBPUSD 437
NZDJPY 1.6K
CHFJPY 1.3K
CADJPY 1.1K
AUDJPY 1.6K
GBPAUD 1.8K
GBPJPY 1.9K
EURAUD -1.4K
GBPCAD 661
NZDCHF -490
EURNZD 2K
CADCHF 461
EURCAD -809
EURGBP -533
ベストトレード: +21.12 USD
最悪のトレード: -19 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 26
最大連続の負け: 8
最大連続利益: +101.76 USD
最大連続損失: -44.71 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FBS-Real-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
Majapahit Celestial Trader is an institutional-style trading strategy designed for investors who prioritize capital protection, disciplined execution, and long-term stability. The system operates across XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, using a combined framework of quantitative modeling, trend analysis, and structured risk management.

Each trade is executed only when direction, volatility, and structure align. The strategy avoids unnecessary exposure by waiting for clean market conditions and only acting on high-probability setups. There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no uncontrolled risk expansion.

Core Advantages:
• Multi-asset trading: XAUUSD + major Forex pairs
• Institutional trend mapping across weekly and daily structure
• Selective entries validated by volatility and market structure
• Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers
• Equity-based drawdown protection for long-term stability
• Designed for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:
• Instruments traded: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs
• Trades are executed only when trend alignment is confirmed
• Volatility filtering reduces exposure during chaotic conditions
• Structural confirmation (liquidity, zones, and direction) ensures high-quality entries
• No over-trading and no forced positions
• Aims for a smooth and stable equity curve

Risk Management:
• Strict maximum exposure limits
• Adaptive lot sizing based on balance
• Equity protection enabled
• Avoids extreme volatility and news-driven instability
• Built for long-term capital preservation

Subscriber Guidelines:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower (depending on your balance)
• Subscribers do not need a VPS
• Keep the platform connected for proper synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended for uninterrupted copying

Philosophy Behind the Name:
Majapahit represents discipline, structure, and strategic clarity.
Celestial symbolizes balance, harmony, and universal alignment.
Together, Majapahit Celestial Trader reflects a trading philosophy rooted in precision, discipline, and long-term vision — combining timeless principles with modern quantitative logic.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading involves risk. Subscribers should apply settings based on their own capital and risk tolerance.


レビューなし
2025.12.03 21:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 16:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 16:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
