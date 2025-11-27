SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Majapahit Celestial Trader
Hendra Angga Laksana

Majapahit Celestial Trader

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1005 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 31%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
184
Negociações com lucro:
134 (72.82%)
Negociações com perda:
50 (27.17%)
Melhor negociação:
21.12 USD
Pior negociação:
-19.47 USD
Lucro bruto:
484.44 USD (57 994 pips)
Perda bruta:
-172.30 USD (22 189 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
26 (101.76 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
101.76 USD (26)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.35
Atividade de negociação:
93.39%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.20%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
36
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
6.57
Negociações longas:
133 (72.28%)
Negociações curtas:
51 (27.72%)
Fator de lucro:
2.81
Valor esperado:
1.70 USD
Lucro médio:
3.62 USD
Perda média:
-3.45 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-44.71 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-44.71 USD (8)
Crescimento mensal:
31.21%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
47.53 USD (3.97%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
3.97% (47.53 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
11.67% (134.45 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
USDJPY 18
GBPUSD 15
NZDJPY 13
CHFJPY 13
CADJPY 13
AUDJPY 12
GBPAUD 11
GBPJPY 11
EURAUD 10
GBPCAD 10
NZDCHF 9
EURNZD 8
CADCHF 7
EURCAD 4
EURGBP 2
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 225
USDJPY 22
GBPUSD 4
NZDJPY 11
CHFJPY 9
CADJPY 8
AUDJPY 12
GBPAUD 12
GBPJPY 12
EURAUD -5
GBPCAD 4
NZDCHF -6
EURNZD 11
CADCHF 6
EURCAD -6
EURGBP -7
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 23K
USDJPY 3.3K
GBPUSD 437
NZDJPY 1.6K
CHFJPY 1.3K
CADJPY 1.1K
AUDJPY 1.6K
GBPAUD 1.8K
GBPJPY 1.9K
EURAUD -1.4K
GBPCAD 661
NZDCHF -490
EURNZD 2K
CADCHF 461
EURCAD -809
EURGBP -533
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +21.12 USD
Pior negociação: -19 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 26
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 8
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +101.76 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -44.71 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FBS-Real-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
Majapahit Celestial Trader is an institutional-style trading strategy designed for investors who prioritize capital protection, disciplined execution, and long-term stability. The system operates across XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, using a combined framework of quantitative modeling, trend analysis, and structured risk management.

Each trade is executed only when direction, volatility, and structure align. The strategy avoids unnecessary exposure by waiting for clean market conditions and only acting on high-probability setups. There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no uncontrolled risk expansion.

Core Advantages:
• Multi-asset trading: XAUUSD + major Forex pairs
• Institutional trend mapping across weekly and daily structure
• Selective entries validated by volatility and market structure
• Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers
• Equity-based drawdown protection for long-term stability
• Designed for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:
• Instruments traded: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs
• Trades are executed only when trend alignment is confirmed
• Volatility filtering reduces exposure during chaotic conditions
• Structural confirmation (liquidity, zones, and direction) ensures high-quality entries
• No over-trading and no forced positions
• Aims for a smooth and stable equity curve

Risk Management:
• Strict maximum exposure limits
• Adaptive lot sizing based on balance
• Equity protection enabled
• Avoids extreme volatility and news-driven instability
• Built for long-term capital preservation

Subscriber Guidelines:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower (depending on your balance)
• Subscribers do not need a VPS
• Keep the platform connected for proper synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended for uninterrupted copying

Philosophy Behind the Name:
Majapahit represents discipline, structure, and strategic clarity.
Celestial symbolizes balance, harmony, and universal alignment.
Together, Majapahit Celestial Trader reflects a trading philosophy rooted in precision, discipline, and long-term vision — combining timeless principles with modern quantitative logic.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading involves risk. Subscribers should apply settings based on their own capital and risk tolerance.


Sem comentários
2025.12.03 21:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 16:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 16:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
