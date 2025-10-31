- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
163
Gewinntrades:
119 (73.00%)
Verlusttrades:
44 (26.99%)
Bester Trade:
314.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-211.60 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 536.46 USD (15 471 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 900.73 USD (9 225 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (29.76 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
574.00 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading-Aktivität:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
54.32%
Letzter Trade:
21 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
11
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Minute
Erholungsfaktor:
5.56
Long-Positionen:
88 (53.99%)
Short-Positionen:
75 (46.01%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.86
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
10.04 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
29.72 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-43.20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-72.60 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-213.20 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
108.40%
Jahresprognose:
1 315.21%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
92.87 USD
Maximaler:
294.40 USD (19.52%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
20.00% (286.40 USD)
Kapital:
10.48% (141.20 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|163
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|1.6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|6.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Bester Trade: +314.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -212 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +29.76 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -72.60 USD
GoldShip is a precise gold-sniping strategy. Each trade is closed individually, it has low drawdown, and contains no Martingale elements.
For best results, copy-trading on the same platform is recommended. If you want to copy on the same platform, I operate under a profit-sharing model rather than charging a signal fee.
If you like this signal, please add me on WeChat: 6635828 or WhatsApp: Telegoldship, and I will send you a private copy-trading link.
