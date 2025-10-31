SignaleKategorien
Yongzhi Wu

GoldCheetah

Yongzhi Wu
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
14 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 2000 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 177%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
163
Gewinntrades:
119 (73.00%)
Verlusttrades:
44 (26.99%)
Bester Trade:
314.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-211.60 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 536.46 USD (15 471 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 900.73 USD (9 225 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (29.76 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
574.00 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading-Aktivität:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
54.32%
Letzter Trade:
21 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
11
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Minute
Erholungsfaktor:
5.56
Long-Positionen:
88 (53.99%)
Short-Positionen:
75 (46.01%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.86
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
10.04 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
29.72 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-43.20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-72.60 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-213.20 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
108.40%
Jahresprognose:
1 315.21%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
92.87 USD
Maximaler:
294.40 USD (19.52%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
20.00% (286.40 USD)
Kapital:
10.48% (141.20 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 163
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 1.6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 6.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +314.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -212 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +29.76 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -72.60 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "STARTRADERFinancial-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

GoldShip is a precise gold-sniping strategy. Each trade is closed individually, it has low drawdown, and contains no Martingale elements.
For best results, copy-trading on the same platform is recommended. If you want to copy on the same platform, I operate under a profit-sharing model rather than charging a signal fee.
If you like this signal, please add me on WeChat: 6635828 or WhatsApp: Telegoldship, and I will send you a private copy-trading link.
Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.15 17:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.15 16:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.08 11:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 15:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 14:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 14:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 15:44
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 16:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 15:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 14:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 13:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 08:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 15:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 14:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 17:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 15:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 16:18
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
