Yongzhi Wu

GoldCheetah

Yongzhi Wu
0 리뷰
안정성
14
0 / 0 USD
월별 2000 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 177%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
163
이익 거래:
119 (73.00%)
손실 거래:
44 (26.99%)
최고의 거래:
314.40 USD
최악의 거래:
-211.60 USD
총 수익:
3 536.46 USD (15 471 pips)
총 손실:
-1 900.73 USD (9 225 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
9 (29.76 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
574.00 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.20
거래 활동:
0.06%
최대 입금량:
54.32%
최근 거래:
22 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
11
평균 유지 시간:
1 분
회복 요인:
5.56
롱(주식매수):
88 (53.99%)
숏(주식차입매도):
75 (46.01%)
수익 요인:
1.86
기대수익:
10.04 USD
평균 이익:
29.72 USD
평균 손실:
-43.20 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-72.60 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-213.20 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
108.40%
연간 예측:
1 315.21%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
92.87 USD
최대한의:
294.40 USD (19.52%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
20.00% (286.40 USD)
자본금별:
10.48% (141.20 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 163
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD+ 1.6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD+ 6.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +314.40 USD
최악의 거래: -212 USD
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +29.76 USD
연속 최대 손실: -72.60 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "STARTRADERFinancial-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

GoldShip is a precise gold-sniping strategy. Each trade is closed individually, it has low drawdown, and contains no Martingale elements.
For best results, copy-trading on the same platform is recommended. If you want to copy on the same platform, I operate under a profit-sharing model rather than charging a signal fee.
If you like this signal, please add me on WeChat: 6635828 or WhatsApp: Telegoldship, and I will send you a private copy-trading link.
리뷰 없음
2026.01.15 17:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.15 16:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.08 11:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 15:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 14:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 14:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 15:44
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 16:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 15:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 14:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 13:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 08:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 15:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 14:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 17:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 15:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 16:18
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
