- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
163
이익 거래:
119 (73.00%)
손실 거래:
44 (26.99%)
최고의 거래:
314.40 USD
최악의 거래:
-211.60 USD
총 수익:
3 536.46 USD (15 471 pips)
총 손실:
-1 900.73 USD (9 225 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
9 (29.76 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
574.00 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.20
거래 활동:
0.06%
최대 입금량:
54.32%
최근 거래:
22 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
11
평균 유지 시간:
1 분
회복 요인:
5.56
롱(주식매수):
88 (53.99%)
숏(주식차입매도):
75 (46.01%)
수익 요인:
1.86
기대수익:
10.04 USD
평균 이익:
29.72 USD
평균 손실:
-43.20 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-72.60 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-213.20 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
108.40%
연간 예측:
1 315.21%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
92.87 USD
최대한의:
294.40 USD (19.52%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
20.00% (286.40 USD)
자본금별:
10.48% (141.20 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|163
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD+
|1.6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD+
|6.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +314.40 USD
최악의 거래: -212 USD
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +29.76 USD
연속 최대 손실: -72.60 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "STARTRADERFinancial-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
GoldShip is a precise gold-sniping strategy. Each trade is closed individually, it has low drawdown, and contains no Martingale elements.
For best results, copy-trading on the same platform is recommended. If you want to copy on the same platform, I operate under a profit-sharing model rather than charging a signal fee.
If you like this signal, please add me on WeChat: 6635828 or WhatsApp: Telegoldship, and I will send you a private copy-trading link.
For best results, copy-trading on the same platform is recommended. If you want to copy on the same platform, I operate under a profit-sharing model rather than charging a signal fee.
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 2000 USD
177%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
14
100%
163
73%
0%
1.86
10.04
USD
USD
20%
1:500