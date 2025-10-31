The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GoldShip is a precise gold-sniping strategy. Each trade is closed individually, it has low drawdown, and contains no Martingale elements.

For best results, copy-trading on the same platform is recommended. If you want to copy on the same platform, I operate under a profit-sharing model rather than charging a signal fee.

If you like this signal, please add me on WeChat: 6635828 or WhatsApp: Telegoldship, and I will send you a private copy-trading link.

