Yongzhi Wu

GoldCheetah

Yongzhi Wu
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 2000 USD per month
growth since 2025 177%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
163
Profit Trades:
119 (73.00%)
Loss Trades:
44 (26.99%)
Best trade:
314.40 USD
Worst trade:
-211.60 USD
Gross Profit:
3 536.46 USD (15 471 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 900.73 USD (9 225 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (29.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
574.00 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
54.32%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
5.56
Long Trades:
88 (53.99%)
Short Trades:
75 (46.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
10.04 USD
Average Profit:
29.72 USD
Average Loss:
-43.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-72.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-213.20 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
108.40%
Annual Forecast:
1 315.21%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
92.87 USD
Maximal:
294.40 USD (19.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.00% (286.40 USD)
By Equity:
10.48% (141.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 163
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 1.6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 6.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +314.40 USD
Worst trade: -212 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -72.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

GoldShip is a precise gold-sniping strategy. Each trade is closed individually, it has low drawdown, and contains no Martingale elements.
For best results, copy-trading on the same platform is recommended. If you want to copy on the same platform, I operate under a profit-sharing model rather than charging a signal fee.
If you like this signal, please add me on WeChat: 6635828 or WhatsApp: Telegoldship, and I will send you a private copy-trading link.
No reviews
2026.01.15 17:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.15 16:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.08 11:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 15:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 14:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 14:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 15:44
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 16:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 15:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 14:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 13:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 08:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 15:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 14:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 17:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 15:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 16:18
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
