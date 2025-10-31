- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
163
Profit Trades:
119 (73.00%)
Loss Trades:
44 (26.99%)
Best trade:
314.40 USD
Worst trade:
-211.60 USD
Gross Profit:
3 536.46 USD (15 471 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 900.73 USD (9 225 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (29.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
574.00 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
54.32%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
5.56
Long Trades:
88 (53.99%)
Short Trades:
75 (46.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
10.04 USD
Average Profit:
29.72 USD
Average Loss:
-43.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-72.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-213.20 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
108.40%
Annual Forecast:
1 315.21%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
92.87 USD
Maximal:
294.40 USD (19.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.00% (286.40 USD)
By Equity:
10.48% (141.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|163
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|1.6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|6.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +314.40 USD
Worst trade: -212 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -72.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
GoldShip is a precise gold-sniping strategy. Each trade is closed individually, it has low drawdown, and contains no Martingale elements.
For best results, copy-trading on the same platform is recommended. If you want to copy on the same platform, I operate under a profit-sharing model rather than charging a signal fee.
If you like this signal, please add me on WeChat: 6635828 or WhatsApp: Telegoldship, and I will send you a private copy-trading link.
No reviews
