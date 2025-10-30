- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
177
Gewinntrades:
124 (70.05%)
Verlusttrades:
53 (29.94%)
Bester Trade:
141.12 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-80.28 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 490.63 USD (1 753 603 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-924.53 USD (829 246 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
11 (60.81 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
170.75 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
8.52%
Max deposit load:
18.32%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
15
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
4.28
Long-Positionen:
65 (36.72%)
Short-Positionen:
112 (63.28%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.61
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.20 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
12.02 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-17.44 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-132.34 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-132.34 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
17.44%
Jahresprognose:
211.65%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
40.75 USD
Maximaler:
132.34 USD (12.57%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
13.05% (116.76 USD)
Kapital:
6.65% (60.12 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|121
|BTCUSD
|56
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|404
|BTCUSD
|163
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|3.2K
|BTCUSD
|921K
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "PUPrime-Live2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
It is shared for the purpose of promoting the EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
- Expected Monthly Profit: 20%
- Min Required Deposit: 1000$
- Used Strategies: Lydians + TrendCatcher + SuperTrend
It is shared for the purpose of promoting the EA.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product
Keine Bewertungen
