OMG FZE LLC

VolumeHedger Gold SuperTr TrCatcher BTC

OMG FZE LLC
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
17 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 60 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 79%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
177
Gewinntrades:
124 (70.05%)
Verlusttrades:
53 (29.94%)
Bester Trade:
141.12 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-80.28 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 490.63 USD (1 753 603 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-924.53 USD (829 246 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
11 (60.81 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
170.75 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
8.52%
Max deposit load:
18.32%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
15
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
4.28
Long-Positionen:
65 (36.72%)
Short-Positionen:
112 (63.28%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.61
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.20 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
12.02 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-17.44 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-132.34 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-132.34 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
17.44%
Jahresprognose:
211.65%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
40.75 USD
Maximaler:
132.34 USD (12.57%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
13.05% (116.76 USD)
Kapital:
6.65% (60.12 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 121
BTCUSD 56
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 404
BTCUSD 163
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 3.2K
BTCUSD 921K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +141.12 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -80 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +60.81 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -132.34 USD

Keine Angabe

This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
  • Expected Monthly Profit: 20%
  • Min Required Deposit: 1000$
  • Used Strategies: Lydians + TrendCatcher + SuperTrend

It is shared for the purpose of promoting the EA.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.02 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 11:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.30 14:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
