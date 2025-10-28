SignaleKategorien
SmartBot 77
Redo Hamzah Stiawan

SmartBot 77

Redo Hamzah Stiawan
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
10 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 59 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 40%
OctaFX-Real9
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
30
Gewinntrades:
22 (73.33%)
Verlusttrades:
8 (26.67%)
Bester Trade:
4.73 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-5.53 USD
Bruttoprofit:
63.98 USD (7 838 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-23.56 USD (3 198 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (24.03 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
24.03 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading-Aktivität:
71.37%
Max deposit load:
3.58%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
4.49
Long-Positionen:
11 (36.67%)
Short-Positionen:
19 (63.33%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.72
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.35 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.91 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.95 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-9.01 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-9.01 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.87%
Algo-Trading:
93%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
9.01 USD (6.15%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
6.15% (9.01 USD)
Kapital:
16.17% (18.20 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDUSD 8
EURUSD 6
USDCAD 6
AUDJPY 5
USDJPY 2
EURJPY 2
NZDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 17
EURUSD 10
USDCAD 6
AUDJPY 10
USDJPY 5
EURJPY -6
NZDJPY -2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 1.7K
EURUSD 1K
USDCAD 884
AUDJPY 1.6K
USDJPY 766
EURJPY -918
NZDJPY -375
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +4.73 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -6 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +24.03 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -9.01 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "OctaFX-Real9" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Tickmill02-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 8
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.00 × 7
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 14
Tickmill-Live10
0.09 × 11
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
0.10 × 73
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.10 × 20
RoboForex-Pro-2
0.11 × 9
Tickmill-Live09
0.27 × 194
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.33 × 6
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.46 × 41
noch 21 ...
SmartBot 77 Forex Signals: Superior Risk Management. Proven Returns.

Welcome to the SmartBot 77 automated signals channel. We deliver consistent growth by prioritizing capital protection above all else.

----

📊 Performance Highlights (Verified Live Data)
  • Trade Frequency: 8–15 high-probability trades monthly
  • Strategy: Automated Intraday/Day-Trading Reversal
  • Risk: Strict SL/TP enforced on every trades
----
🤖 Our Edge: The Precision Zone System

Our Expert Advisor runs a strict, multi-filter strategy. We use institutional concepts (FVG, Liquidity Sweeps, DPI) to ensure quality entries.

----

🚫 Zero Martingale. Zero Grid. Zero Averaging Spam.

We only trade when the evidence is overwhelming.

----

💰 Copy our trades with HIGHER RATIO = BIGGER PROFITS!
👉 Minimum Copy: $100 | Lot: 0.01 | Leverage: 1:500

----

📈 Let’s grow together — steady, safe, and smart.
 Follow now and let your money work while you relax!

--------------

Disclaimer: Forex trading carries significant risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 15:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 16:31
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.10.30 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 08:48
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 08:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 08:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
SmartBot 77
59 USD pro Monat
40%
0
0
USD
140
USD
10
93%
30
73%
71%
2.71
1.35
USD
16%
1:500
