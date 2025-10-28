SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / WuzzTrade
Redo Hamzah Stiawan

WuzzTrade

Redo Hamzah Stiawan
0 avis
Fiabilité
4 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 59 USD par mois
35%
OctaFX-Real9
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
14
Bénéfice trades:
13 (92.85%)
Perte trades:
1 (7.14%)
Meilleure transaction:
4.73 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.07 USD
Bénéfice brut:
36.55 USD (4 638 pips)
Perte brute:
-1.07 USD (107 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (24.03 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
24.03 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.59
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.52%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
33.16
Longs trades:
6 (42.86%)
Courts trades:
8 (57.14%)
Facteur de profit:
34.16
Rendement attendu:
2.53 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.81 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.07 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-1.07 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1.07 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
35.48%
Algo trading:
85%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.07 USD (0.95%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.95% (1.07 USD)
Par fonds propres:
16.17% (18.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDUSD 5
USDCAD 3
EURUSD 2
AUDJPY 2
USDJPY 2
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 8
USDCAD 9
EURUSD 7
AUDJPY 7
USDJPY 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 811
USDCAD 1.2K
EURUSD 653
AUDJPY 1.1K
USDJPY 766
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4.73 USD
Pire transaction: -1 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +24.03 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.07 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OctaFX-Real9" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 9
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 4
Tickmill02-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 11
Tickmill-Live10
0.10 × 10
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
0.10 × 69
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.14 × 14
Tickmill-Live09
0.27 × 194
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.32 × 178
OctaFX-Real7
0.38 × 47
OctaFX-Real9
0.40 × 136
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.40 × 5
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real10
0.57 × 81
OctaFX-Real2
0.62 × 86
OctaFX-Real8
0.70 × 94
14 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

🚀 Hi Smart Investors! 🚀
We don’t chase candles — we wait for the BEST & CLEANEST setups!
 No overtrading. No emotions. Just sniper-level precision!
--------------

📊 Performance Overview:

💼 Average Trades: 10–15 trades/month
🎯 Average Target: 250–500 pips/month
🏆 Win Rate: up to 80%
🛡️ Use SL/TP: Yes (Strict Risk Control)
⌚ Type Trader: Day Trader / Intraday

--------------

💰 Copy our trades with HIGHER RATIO = BIGGER PROFITS!
👉 Minimum Copy: $100 | Lot: 0.01 | Leverage: 1:500

--------------

📈 Let’s grow together — steady, safe, and smart.
 Follow now and let your money work while you relax!

--------------

#SmartInvestor #SniperLuxAI #SmartMaticGroup #CopyTrade #ForexSignals #XAUUSD #ProfitConsistency #FundedTrader #SmartAI


Aucun avis
2025.11.14 16:31
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.10.30 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 08:48
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 08:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 08:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
WuzzTrade
59 USD par mois
35%
0
0
USD
135
USD
4
85%
14
92%
100%
34.15
2.53
USD
16%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.