- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|5
|USDCAD
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|8
|USDCAD
|9
|EURUSD
|7
|AUDJPY
|7
|USDJPY
|5
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|811
|USDCAD
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|653
|AUDJPY
|1.1K
|USDJPY
|766
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OctaFX-Real9" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 9
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 11
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.10 × 10
|
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
|0.10 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.14 × 14
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.27 × 194
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.32 × 178
|
OctaFX-Real7
|0.38 × 47
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.40 × 136
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.40 × 5
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.57 × 81
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.62 × 86
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.70 × 94
🚀 Hi Smart Investors! 🚀
We don’t chase candles — we wait for the BEST & CLEANEST setups!
⚡ No overtrading. No emotions. Just sniper-level precision!
--------------
📊 Performance Overview:
💼 Average Trades: 10–15 trades/month
🎯 Average Target: 250–500 pips/month
🏆 Win Rate: up to 80%
🛡️ Use SL/TP: Yes (Strict Risk Control)
⌚ Type Trader: Day Trader / Intraday
--------------
💰 Copy our trades with HIGHER RATIO = BIGGER PROFITS!
👉 Minimum Copy: $100 | Lot: 0.01 | Leverage: 1:500
--------------
📈 Let’s grow together — steady, safe, and smart.
✨ Follow now and let your money work while you relax!
--------------
#SmartInvestor #SniperLuxAI #SmartMaticGroup #CopyTrade #ForexSignals #XAUUSD #ProfitConsistency #FundedTrader #SmartAI
USD
USD
USD