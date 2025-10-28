SinaisSeções
Redo Hamzah Stiawan

SmartBot 77

Redo Hamzah Stiawan
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 59 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 40%
OctaFX-Real9
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
30
Negociações com lucro:
22 (73.33%)
Negociações com perda:
8 (26.67%)
Melhor negociação:
4.73 USD
Pior negociação:
-5.53 USD
Lucro bruto:
63.98 USD (7 838 pips)
Perda bruta:
-23.56 USD (3 198 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
9 (24.03 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
24.03 USD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.54
Atividade de negociação:
70.32%
Depósito máximo carregado:
3.58%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
4.49
Negociações longas:
11 (36.67%)
Negociações curtas:
19 (63.33%)
Fator de lucro:
2.72
Valor esperado:
1.35 USD
Lucro médio:
2.91 USD
Perda média:
-2.95 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-9.01 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-9.01 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
2.87%
Algotrading:
93%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
9.01 USD (6.15%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
6.15% (9.01 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
16.17% (18.20 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDUSD 8
EURUSD 6
USDCAD 6
AUDJPY 5
USDJPY 2
EURJPY 2
NZDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDUSD 17
EURUSD 10
USDCAD 6
AUDJPY 10
USDJPY 5
EURJPY -6
NZDJPY -2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDUSD 1.7K
EURUSD 1K
USDCAD 884
AUDJPY 1.6K
USDJPY 766
EURJPY -918
NZDJPY -375
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +4.73 USD
Pior negociação: -6 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +24.03 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -9.01 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "OctaFX-Real9" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Tickmill02-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 8
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.00 × 7
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 14
Tickmill-Live10
0.09 × 11
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
0.10 × 73
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.10 × 20
RoboForex-Pro-2
0.11 × 9
Tickmill-Live09
0.27 × 194
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.33 × 6
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.46 × 41
21 mais ...
SmartBot 77 Forex Signals: Superior Risk Management. Proven Returns.

Welcome to the SmartBot 77 automated signals channel. We deliver consistent growth by prioritizing capital protection above all else.

----

📊 Performance Highlights (Verified Live Data)
  • Trade Frequency: 8–15 high-probability trades monthly
  • Strategy: Automated Intraday/Day-Trading Reversal
  • Risk: Strict SL/TP enforced on every trades
----
🤖 Our Edge: The Precision Zone System

Our Expert Advisor runs a strict, multi-filter strategy. We use institutional concepts (FVG, Liquidity Sweeps, DPI) to ensure quality entries.

----

🚫 Zero Martingale. Zero Grid. Zero Averaging Spam.

We only trade when the evidence is overwhelming.

----

💰 Copy our trades with HIGHER RATIO = BIGGER PROFITS!
👉 Minimum Copy: $100 | Lot: 0.01 | Leverage: 1:500

----

📈 Let’s grow together — steady, safe, and smart.
 Follow now and let your money work while you relax!

--------------

Disclaimer: Forex trading carries significant risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results.
Sem comentários
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 15:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 16:31
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.10.30 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 08:48
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 08:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 08:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
