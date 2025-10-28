- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|6
|USDCAD
|6
|AUDJPY
|5
|USDJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|AUDUSD
|17
|EURUSD
|10
|USDCAD
|6
|AUDJPY
|10
|USDJPY
|5
|EURJPY
|-6
|NZDJPY
|-2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|AUDUSD
|1.7K
|EURUSD
|1K
|USDCAD
|884
|AUDJPY
|1.6K
|USDJPY
|766
|EURJPY
|-918
|NZDJPY
|-375
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "OctaFX-Real9" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 8
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 2
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.00 × 7
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 14
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.09 × 11
|
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
|0.10 × 73
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.10 × 20
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|0.11 × 9
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.27 × 194
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.33 × 6
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.46 × 41
SmartBot 77 Forex Signals: Superior Risk Management. Proven Returns.
Welcome to the SmartBot 77 automated signals channel. We deliver consistent growth by prioritizing capital protection above all else.
----
- Trade Frequency: 8–15 high-probability trades monthly
- Strategy: Automated Intraday/Day-Trading Reversal
- Risk: Strict SL/TP enforced on every trades
Our Expert Advisor runs a strict, multi-filter strategy. We use institutional concepts (FVG, Liquidity Sweeps, DPI) to ensure quality entries.
----
We only trade when the evidence is overwhelming.
----
💰 Copy our trades with HIGHER RATIO = BIGGER PROFITS!
👉 Minimum Copy: $100 | Lot: 0.01 | Leverage: 1:500
----
📈 Let’s grow together — steady, safe, and smart.
✨ Follow now and let your money work while you relax!
--------------
