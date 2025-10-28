SmartBot 77 Forex Signals: Superior Risk Management. Proven Returns.

Welcome to the SmartBot 77 automated signals channel. We deliver consistent growth by prioritizing capital protection above all else. ----

📊 Performance Highlights (Verified Live Data)

Trade Frequency: 8–15 high-probability trades monthly

Strategy: Automated Intraday/Day-Trading Reversal

Risk: Strict SL/TP enforced on every trades

🤖 Our Edge: The Precision Zone System

Our Expert Advisor runs a strict, multi-filter strategy. We use institutional concepts (FVG, Liquidity Sweeps, DPI) to ensure quality entries. ----

🚫 Zero Martingale. Zero Grid. Zero Averaging Spam.

We only trade when the evidence is overwhelming. ----

----

💰 Copy our trades with HIGHER RATIO = BIGGER PROFITS!

👉 Minimum Copy: $100 | Lot: 0.01 | Leverage: 1:500

----



📈 Let’s grow together — steady, safe, and smart.

✨ Follow now and let your money work while you relax!

--------------



Disclaimer: Forex trading carries significant risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results.