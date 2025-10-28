SegnaliSezioni
Redo Hamzah Stiawan

WuzzTrade

Redo Hamzah Stiawan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 59 USD al mese
35%
OctaFX-Real9
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
14
Profit Trade:
13 (92.85%)
Loss Trade:
1 (7.14%)
Best Trade:
4.73 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.07 USD
Profitto lordo:
36.55 USD (4 638 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1.07 USD (107 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (24.03 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
24.03 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.59
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.52%
Ultimo trade:
6 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
33.16
Long Trade:
6 (42.86%)
Short Trade:
8 (57.14%)
Fattore di profitto:
34.16
Profitto previsto:
2.53 USD
Profitto medio:
2.81 USD
Perdita media:
-1.07 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-1.07 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.07 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
35.48%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1.07 USD (0.95%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.95% (1.07 USD)
Per equità:
16.17% (18.20 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDUSD 5
USDCAD 3
EURUSD 2
AUDJPY 2
USDJPY 2
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDUSD 8
USDCAD 9
EURUSD 7
AUDJPY 7
USDJPY 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDUSD 811
USDCAD 1.2K
EURUSD 653
AUDJPY 1.1K
USDJPY 766
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.73 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +24.03 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.07 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OctaFX-Real9" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 9
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 4
Tickmill02-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 11
Tickmill-Live10
0.10 × 10
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
0.10 × 69
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.14 × 14
Tickmill-Live09
0.27 × 194
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.32 × 178
OctaFX-Real7
0.38 × 47
OctaFX-Real9
0.40 × 136
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.40 × 5
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real10
0.57 × 81
OctaFX-Real2
0.62 × 86
OctaFX-Real8
0.70 × 94
14 più
🚀 Hi Smart Investors! 🚀
We don’t chase candles — we wait for the BEST & CLEANEST setups!
 No overtrading. No emotions. Just sniper-level precision!
--------------

📊 Performance Overview:

💼 Average Trades: 10–15 trades/month
🎯 Average Target: 250–500 pips/month
🏆 Win Rate: up to 80%
🛡️ Use SL/TP: Yes (Strict Risk Control)
⌚ Type Trader: Day Trader / Intraday

--------------

💰 Copy our trades with HIGHER RATIO = BIGGER PROFITS!
👉 Minimum Copy: $100 | Lot: 0.01 | Leverage: 1:500

--------------

📈 Let’s grow together — steady, safe, and smart.
 Follow now and let your money work while you relax!

--------------

#SmartInvestor #SniperLuxAI #SmartMaticGroup #CopyTrade #ForexSignals #XAUUSD #ProfitConsistency #FundedTrader #SmartAI


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.14 16:31
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.10.30 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 08:48
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 08:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 08:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
