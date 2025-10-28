- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|5
|USDCAD
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDUSD
|8
|USDCAD
|9
|EURUSD
|7
|AUDJPY
|7
|USDJPY
|5
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDUSD
|811
|USDCAD
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|653
|AUDJPY
|1.1K
|USDJPY
|766
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OctaFX-Real9" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 9
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 11
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.10 × 10
|
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
|0.10 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.14 × 14
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.27 × 194
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.32 × 178
|
OctaFX-Real7
|0.38 × 47
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.40 × 136
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.40 × 5
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.57 × 81
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.62 × 86
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.70 × 94
🚀 Hi Smart Investors! 🚀
We don’t chase candles — we wait for the BEST & CLEANEST setups!
⚡ No overtrading. No emotions. Just sniper-level precision!
--------------
📊 Performance Overview:
💼 Average Trades: 10–15 trades/month
🎯 Average Target: 250–500 pips/month
🏆 Win Rate: up to 80%
🛡️ Use SL/TP: Yes (Strict Risk Control)
⌚ Type Trader: Day Trader / Intraday
--------------
💰 Copy our trades with HIGHER RATIO = BIGGER PROFITS!
👉 Minimum Copy: $100 | Lot: 0.01 | Leverage: 1:500
--------------
📈 Let’s grow together — steady, safe, and smart.
✨ Follow now and let your money work while you relax!
--------------
#SmartInvestor #SniperLuxAI #SmartMaticGroup #CopyTrade #ForexSignals #XAUUSD #ProfitConsistency #FundedTrader #SmartAI
