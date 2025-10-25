SignaleKategorien
Daniele Sensini

CopyTD

Daniele Sensini
0 Bewertungen
10 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -7%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
155
Gewinntrades:
107 (69.03%)
Verlusttrades:
48 (30.97%)
Bester Trade:
20.58 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-27.18 USD
Bruttoprofit:
638.09 USD (23 765 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-731.28 USD (23 357 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
16 (78.95 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
122.25 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
29.60%
Max deposit load:
4.60%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
24
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.56
Long-Positionen:
71 (45.81%)
Short-Positionen:
84 (54.19%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.87
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.60 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.96 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-15.24 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-64.12 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-64.12 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-3.48%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
165.20 USD
Maximaler:
167.15 USD (12.84%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
12.84% (167.22 USD)
Kapital:
3.29% (41.73 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 63
USDJPY 49
GBPUSD 43
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -4
USDJPY -71
GBPUSD -18
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.4K
USDJPY -1.4K
GBPUSD 451
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +20.58 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -27 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 11
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +78.95 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -64.12 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Fornitore di segnali professionali su MT5 con strategia basata su analisi tecnica avanzata e gestione rigorosa del rischio.

Ogni operazione è selezionata secondo pattern ad alta probabilità e confermata da algoritmi proprietari di trend-following.

L’obiettivo è garantire crescita costante del capitale con drawdown contenuto e rendimento stabile nel tempo.

Operatività su coppie Forex principali e indici globali, con approccio prudente e disciplinato.

Nessuna promessa di guadagni rapidi — solo risultati costruiti sulla coerenza e la gestione del rischio.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.17 05:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 15:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 12:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 07:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.06 21:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 00:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 04:29
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 06:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 06:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 05:19
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 05:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.26 16:40
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.26 16:40
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.25 15:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.25 15:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.25 15:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
