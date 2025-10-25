SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / CopyTD
Daniele Sensini

CopyTD

Daniele Sensini
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -6%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
144
Profit Trades:
101 (70.13%)
Loss Trades:
43 (29.86%)
Best trade:
20.58 USD
Worst trade:
-27.18 USD
Gross Profit:
606.23 USD (22 096 pips)
Gross Loss:
-681.25 USD (20 849 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (78.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
122.25 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
30.32%
Max deposit load:
4.60%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.45
Long Trades:
65 (45.14%)
Short Trades:
79 (54.86%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-0.52 USD
Average Profit:
6.00 USD
Average Loss:
-15.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-64.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.12 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-2.07%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
165.20 USD
Maximal:
167.15 USD (12.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.84% (167.22 USD)
By Equity:
3.29% (41.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 57
USDJPY 47
GBPUSD 40
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 13
USDJPY -71
GBPUSD -18
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.3K
USDJPY -1.5K
GBPUSD 439
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.58 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +78.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -64.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Fornitore di segnali professionali su MT5 con strategia basata su analisi tecnica avanzata e gestione rigorosa del rischio.

Ogni operazione è selezionata secondo pattern ad alta probabilità e confermata da algoritmi proprietari di trend-following.

L’obiettivo è garantire crescita costante del capitale con drawdown contenuto e rendimento stabile nel tempo.

Operatività su coppie Forex principali e indici globali, con approccio prudente e disciplinato.

Nessuna promessa di guadagni rapidi — solo risultati costruiti sulla coerenza e la gestione del rischio.


No reviews
2025.12.17 05:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 15:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 12:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 07:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.06 21:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 00:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 04:29
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 06:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 06:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 05:19
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 05:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.26 16:40
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.26 16:40
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.25 15:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.25 15:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.25 15:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CopyTD
30 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
9
0%
144
70%
30%
0.88
-0.52
USD
13%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.