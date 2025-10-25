- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|57
|USDJPY
|47
|GBPUSD
|40
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|-71
|GBPUSD
|-18
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|USDJPY
|-1.5K
|GBPUSD
|439
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Fornitore di segnali professionali su MT5 con strategia basata su analisi tecnica avanzata e gestione rigorosa del rischio.
Ogni operazione è selezionata secondo pattern ad alta probabilità e confermata da algoritmi proprietari di trend-following.
L’obiettivo è garantire crescita costante del capitale con drawdown contenuto e rendimento stabile nel tempo.
Operatività su coppie Forex principali e indici globali, con approccio prudente e disciplinato.
Nessuna promessa di guadagni rapidi — solo risultati costruiti sulla coerenza e la gestione del rischio.
USD
USD
USD