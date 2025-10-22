SignaleKategorien
Okva Dwi Harianti

Gold invest

Okva Dwi Harianti
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
10 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 40 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 304%
Weltrade-Live
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
463
Gewinntrades:
398 (85.96%)
Verlusttrades:
65 (14.04%)
Bester Trade:
346.43 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-127.52 USD
Bruttoprofit:
24 145.33 USD (6 550 898 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 525.89 USD (508 743 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
50 (4 207.81 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
4 207.81 USD (50)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.70
Trading-Aktivität:
40.40%
Max deposit load:
16.35%
Letzter Trade:
2 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
61
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
36.99
Long-Positionen:
327 (70.63%)
Short-Positionen:
136 (29.37%)
Profit-Faktor:
15.82
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
48.85 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
60.67 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-23.48 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
16 (-611.53 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-611.53 USD (16)
Wachstum pro Monat :
147.54%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
611.53 USD (2.08%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.15% (611.53 USD)
Kapital:
9.79% (1 020.61 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 463
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 23K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +346.43 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -128 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 50
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 16
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +4 207.81 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -611.53 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Weltrade-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

GOLD ONLY

Recommended : $ 3000

Lot : 0.01 - 0.05 (Recovery Grid system)

Withdraw your profits every month.



*If in doubt, don't follow. If you have your own technical skills, do it with discipline, without interfering with this trading signal method.

**Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.



