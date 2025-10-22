- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|463
|
|
|
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|23K
|
|
|
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6M
|
|
|
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Weltrade-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
GOLD ONLY
Recommended : $ 3000
Lot : 0.01 - 0.05 (Recovery Grid system)
Withdraw your profits every month.
*If in doubt, don't follow. If you have your own technical skills, do it with discipline, without interfering with this trading signal method.
**Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
