트레이드:
559
이익 거래:
486 (86.94%)
손실 거래:
73 (13.06%)
최고의 거래:
386.83 USD
최악의 거래:
-127.52 USD
총 수익:
29 684.92 USD (7 693 587 pips)
총 손실:
-1 621.74 USD (535 063 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
59 (4 529.12 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
4 529.12 USD (59)
샤프 비율:
0.70
거래 활동:
59.32%
최대 입금량:
17.27%
최근 거래:
15 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
96
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
45.89
롱(주식매수):
369 (66.01%)
숏(주식차입매도):
190 (33.99%)
수익 요인:
18.30
기대수익:
50.20 USD
평균 이익:
61.08 USD
평균 손실:
-22.22 USD
연속 최대 손실:
16 (-611.53 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-611.53 USD (16)
월별 성장률:
172.13%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
611.53 USD (2.08%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
3.15% (611.53 USD)
자본금별:
14.87% (2 620.78 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|559
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|28K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.2M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Weltrade-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
GOLD ONLY ( Very volatile movement, pay attention to this ).
Lot : 0.01 - 0.05 (Recovery Grid system)
Withdraw your profits every month.
Please be patient if there are no open transactions yet.
Trade casually, without thinking about getting rich quickly.
Regards,
*If in doubt, don't follow. If you have your own technical skills, do it with discipline, without interfering with this trading signal method.
**Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
리뷰 없음
