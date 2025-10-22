시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Gold invest
Okva Dwi Harianti

Gold invest

Okva Dwi Harianti
0 리뷰
안정성
11
0 / 0 USD
월별 40 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 443%
Weltrade-Live
1:200
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
559
이익 거래:
486 (86.94%)
손실 거래:
73 (13.06%)
최고의 거래:
386.83 USD
최악의 거래:
-127.52 USD
총 수익:
29 684.92 USD (7 693 587 pips)
총 손실:
-1 621.74 USD (535 063 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
59 (4 529.12 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
4 529.12 USD (59)
샤프 비율:
0.70
거래 활동:
59.32%
최대 입금량:
17.27%
최근 거래:
15 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
96
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
45.89
롱(주식매수):
369 (66.01%)
숏(주식차입매도):
190 (33.99%)
수익 요인:
18.30
기대수익:
50.20 USD
평균 이익:
61.08 USD
평균 손실:
-22.22 USD
연속 최대 손실:
16 (-611.53 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-611.53 USD (16)
월별 성장률:
172.13%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
611.53 USD (2.08%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
3.15% (611.53 USD)
자본금별:
14.87% (2 620.78 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 559
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 28K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 7.2M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +386.83 USD
최악의 거래: -128 USD
연속 최대 이익: 59
연속 최대 손실: 16
연속 최대 이익: +4 529.12 USD
연속 최대 손실: -611.53 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Weltrade-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 111
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
374 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

GOLD ONLY ( Very volatile movement, pay attention to this ).

Lot : 0.01 - 0.05 (Recovery Grid system)

Withdraw your profits every month.

Please be patient if there are no open transactions yet.

Trade casually, without thinking about getting rich quickly. 


Regards,



*If in doubt, don't follow. If you have your own technical skills, do it with discipline, without interfering with this trading signal method.

**Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.



리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 14:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 16:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 04:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 03:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 14:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 11:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 15:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 16:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 16:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 10:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 04:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 18:32
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.21 00:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.21 00:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 16:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.24 17:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.24 16:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Gold invest
월별 40 USD
443%
0
0
USD
18K
USD
11
0%
559
86%
59%
18.30
50.20
USD
15%
1:200
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.