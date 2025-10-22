SignalsSections
Okva Dwi Harianti

Gold invest

Okva Dwi Harianti
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 304%
Weltrade-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
463
Profit Trades:
398 (85.96%)
Loss Trades:
65 (14.04%)
Best trade:
346.43 USD
Worst trade:
-127.52 USD
Gross Profit:
24 145.33 USD (6 550 898 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 525.89 USD (508 743 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
50 (4 207.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 207.81 USD (50)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.70
Trading activity:
73.20%
Max deposit load:
16.35%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
59
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
36.99
Long Trades:
327 (70.63%)
Short Trades:
136 (29.37%)
Profit Factor:
15.82
Expected Payoff:
48.85 USD
Average Profit:
60.67 USD
Average Loss:
-23.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-611.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-611.53 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
147.54%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
611.53 USD (2.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.15% (611.53 USD)
By Equity:
9.79% (1 020.61 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 463
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 23K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +346.43 USD
Worst trade: -128 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 50
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 207.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -611.53 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 111
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
374 more...
GOLD ONLY

Recommended : $ 3000

Lot : 0.01 - 0.05 (Recovery Grid system)


*If in doubt, don't follow. If you have your own technical skills, do it with discipline, without interfering with this trading signal method.

**Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

No reviews
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 14:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 11:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 15:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 16:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 16:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 10:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 04:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 18:32
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.21 00:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.21 00:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 16:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.24 17:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.24 16:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.22 20:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.22 20:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.22 11:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 11:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.