Samuel Teo Kok Min

Nick Trading Steady Trade

Samuel Teo Kok Min
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
33 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 7%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
360
Gewinntrades:
263 (73.05%)
Verlusttrades:
97 (26.94%)
Bester Trade:
124.87 SGD
Schlechtester Trade:
-35.52 SGD
Bruttoprofit:
1 175.37 SGD (37 722 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-845.62 SGD (36 047 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
17 (53.88 SGD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
153.70 SGD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
99.26%
Max deposit load:
20.38%
Letzter Trade:
8 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
7
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
2.05
Long-Positionen:
166 (46.11%)
Short-Positionen:
194 (53.89%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.39
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.92 SGD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.47 SGD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-8.72 SGD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-161.20 SGD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-161.20 SGD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.46%
Jahresprognose:
5.52%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 SGD
Maximaler:
161.20 SGD (3.10%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
16.38% (77.85 SGD)
Kapital:
15.15% (60.07 SGD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 360
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 259
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 1.7K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +124.87 SGD
Schlechtester Trade: -36 SGD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 13
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +53.88 SGD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -161.20 SGD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live25" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.15 × 55
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.59 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.82 × 492
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
3.00 × 1
FBS-Real-10
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
3.86 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge11
4.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 35
5.50 × 4
Exness-Real
6.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 252
9.17 × 6
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
9.22 × 9
FBS-Real-2
12.76 × 17
At "Nick Trading Steady Trade," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Suggest using a broker without swap fees.

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise and advanced algorithms. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. We believe in the power of technology, but we also understand the importance of timely human interventions when necessary. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.

Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 500USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading



Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.3% of days out of 217 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.09 23:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 11:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 16:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 19:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 12:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.02 12:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.19 17:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.19 16:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.15 10:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.15 10:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.15 08:30
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 08:30
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 08:30
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.15 08:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.15 08:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
