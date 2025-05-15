SignalsSections
Samuel Teo Kok Min

Nick Trading Steady Trade

Samuel Teo Kok Min
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
355
Profit Trades:
262 (73.80%)
Loss Trades:
93 (26.20%)
Best trade:
124.87 SGD
Worst trade:
-35.52 SGD
Gross Profit:
1 174.67 SGD (37 659 pips)
Gross Loss:
-807.74 SGD (34 078 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (53.88 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153.70 SGD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
99.26%
Max deposit load:
20.38%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.28
Long Trades:
165 (46.48%)
Short Trades:
190 (53.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
1.03 SGD
Average Profit:
4.48 SGD
Average Loss:
-8.69 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-161.20 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-161.20 SGD (5)
Monthly growth:
9.62%
Annual Forecast:
116.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 SGD
Maximal:
161.20 SGD (3.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.43% (63.80 SGD)
By Equity:
15.15% (60.07 SGD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 355
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 288
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 3.6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +124.87 SGD
Worst trade: -36 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.88 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -161.20 SGD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live25" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.15 × 55
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.59 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.82 × 492
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
3.00 × 1
FBS-Real-10
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
3.86 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge11
4.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 35
5.50 × 4
Exness-Real
6.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 252
9.17 × 6
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
9.22 × 9
FBS-Real-2
12.76 × 17
At "Nick Trading Steady Trade," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Suggest using a broker without swap fees.

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise and advanced algorithms. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. We believe in the power of technology, but we also understand the importance of timely human interventions when necessary. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.

Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 500USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading



No reviews
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.3% of days out of 217 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.09 23:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 11:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 16:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 19:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 12:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.02 12:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.19 17:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.19 16:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.15 10:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.15 10:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.15 08:30
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 08:30
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 08:30
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.15 08:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.15 08:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
