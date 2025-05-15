信号部分
Samuel Teo Kok Min

Nick Trading Steady Trade

Samuel Teo Kok Min
0条评论
可靠性
32
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 17%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
355
盈利交易:
262 (73.80%)
亏损交易:
93 (26.20%)
最好交易:
124.87 SGD
最差交易:
-35.52 SGD
毛利:
1 174.67 SGD (37 659 pips)
毛利亏损:
-807.74 SGD (34 078 pips)
最大连续赢利:
17 (53.88 SGD)
最大连续盈利:
153.70 SGD (13)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
99.26%
最大入金加载:
20.38%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
13
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
2.28
长期交易:
165 (46.48%)
短期交易:
190 (53.52%)
利润因子:
1.45
预期回报:
1.03 SGD
平均利润:
4.48 SGD
平均损失:
-8.69 SGD
最大连续失误:
5 (-161.20 SGD)
最大连续亏损:
-161.20 SGD (5)
每月增长:
9.62%
年度预测:
116.70%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 SGD
最大值:
161.20 SGD (3.10%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
13.43% (63.80 SGD)
净值:
15.15% (60.07 SGD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 355
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 288
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 3.6K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +124.87 SGD
最差交易: -36 SGD
最大连续赢利: 13
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +53.88 SGD
最大连续亏损: -161.20 SGD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live25 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.15 × 55
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.59 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.82 × 492
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
3.00 × 1
FBS-Real-10
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
3.86 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge11
4.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 35
5.50 × 4
Exness-Real
6.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 252
9.17 × 6
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
9.22 × 9
FBS-Real-2
12.76 × 17
At "Nick Trading Steady Trade," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Suggest using a broker without swap fees.

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise and advanced algorithms. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. We believe in the power of technology, but we also understand the importance of timely human interventions when necessary. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.

Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 500USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading



没有评论
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.3% of days out of 217 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.09 23:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 11:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 16:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 19:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 12:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.02 12:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.19 17:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.19 16:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.15 10:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.15 10:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.15 08:30
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 08:30
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 08:30
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.15 08:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.15 08:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载