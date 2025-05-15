시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Ivy Trading
Samuel Teo Kok Min

Ivy Trading

Samuel Teo Kok Min
0 리뷰
안정성
33
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 7%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
360
이익 거래:
263 (73.05%)
손실 거래:
97 (26.94%)
최고의 거래:
124.87 SGD
최악의 거래:
-35.52 SGD
총 수익:
1 175.37 SGD (37 722 pips)
총 손실:
-845.62 SGD (36 047 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
17 (53.88 SGD)
연속 최대 이익:
153.70 SGD (13)
샤프 비율:
0.09
거래 활동:
59.10%
최대 입금량:
20.38%
최근 거래:
20 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
2.05
롱(주식매수):
166 (46.11%)
숏(주식차입매도):
194 (53.89%)
수익 요인:
1.39
기대수익:
0.92 SGD
평균 이익:
4.47 SGD
평균 손실:
-8.72 SGD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-161.20 SGD)
연속 최대 손실:
-161.20 SGD (5)
월별 성장률:
-14.64%
연간 예측:
-100.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 SGD
최대한의:
161.20 SGD (3.10%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
16.38% (77.85 SGD)
자본금별:
15.15% (60.07 SGD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 360
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD 259
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD 1.7K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +124.87 SGD
최악의 거래: -36 SGD
연속 최대 이익: 13
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +53.88 SGD
연속 최대 손실: -161.20 SGD

At "Ivy Trading," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Suggest using a broker without swap fees.

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise and advanced algorithms. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. We believe in the power of technology, but we also understand the importance of timely human interventions when necessary. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.

Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 500USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading



