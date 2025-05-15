СигналыРазделы
Samuel Teo Kok Min

Nick Trading Steady Trade

Samuel Teo Kok Min
0 отзывов
Надежность
32 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 17%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
355
Прибыльных трейдов:
262 (73.80%)
Убыточных трейдов:
93 (26.20%)
Лучший трейд:
124.87 SGD
Худший трейд:
-35.52 SGD
Общая прибыль:
1 174.67 SGD (37 659 pips)
Общий убыток:
-807.74 SGD (34 078 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
17 (53.88 SGD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
153.70 SGD (13)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.10
Торговая активность:
99.26%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
20.38%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
13
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
2.28
Длинных трейдов:
165 (46.48%)
Коротких трейдов:
190 (53.52%)
Профит фактор:
1.45
Мат. ожидание:
1.03 SGD
Средняя прибыль:
4.48 SGD
Средний убыток:
-8.69 SGD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-161.20 SGD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-161.20 SGD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
9.62%
Годовой прогноз:
116.70%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 SGD
Максимальная:
161.20 SGD (3.10%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
13.43% (63.80 SGD)
По эквити:
15.15% (60.07 SGD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDCAD 355
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDCAD 288
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDCAD 3.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +124.87 SGD
Худший трейд: -36 SGD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 13
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +53.88 SGD
Макс. убыток в серии: -161.20 SGD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-Live25" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.15 × 55
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.59 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.82 × 492
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
3.00 × 1
FBS-Real-10
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
3.86 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge11
4.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 35
5.50 × 4
Exness-Real
6.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 252
9.17 × 6
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
9.22 × 9
FBS-Real-2
12.76 × 17
At "Nick Trading Steady Trade," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Suggest using a broker without swap fees.

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise and advanced algorithms. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. We believe in the power of technology, but we also understand the importance of timely human interventions when necessary. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.

Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 500USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading



Нет отзывов
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.3% of days out of 217 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.09 23:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 11:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 16:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 19:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 12:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.02 12:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.19 17:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.19 16:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.15 10:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.15 10:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.15 08:30
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 08:30
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 08:30
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.15 08:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.15 08:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
