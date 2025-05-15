SeñalesSecciones
Samuel Teo Kok Min

Nick Trading Steady Trade

Samuel Teo Kok Min
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
32 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 17%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
355
Transacciones Rentables:
262 (73.80%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
93 (26.20%)
Mejor transacción:
124.87 SGD
Peor transacción:
-35.52 SGD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 174.67 SGD (37 659 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-807.74 SGD (34 078 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
17 (53.88 SGD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
153.70 SGD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
99.26%
Carga máxima del depósito:
20.38%
Último trade:
4 días
Trades a la semana:
13
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
2.28
Transacciones Largas:
165 (46.48%)
Transacciones Cortas:
190 (53.52%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.45
Beneficio Esperado:
1.03 SGD
Beneficio medio:
4.48 SGD
Pérdidas medias:
-8.69 SGD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-161.20 SGD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-161.20 SGD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
9.62%
Pronóstico anual:
116.70%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 SGD
Máxima:
161.20 SGD (3.10%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
13.43% (63.80 SGD)
De fondos:
15.15% (60.07 SGD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD 355
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD 288
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD 3.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +124.87 SGD
Peor transacción: -36 SGD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 13
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +53.88 SGD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -161.20 SGD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.15 × 55
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.59 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.82 × 492
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
3.00 × 1
FBS-Real-10
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
3.86 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge11
4.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 35
5.50 × 4
Exness-Real
6.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 252
9.17 × 6
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
9.22 × 9
FBS-Real-2
12.76 × 17
otros 4...
At "Nick Trading Steady Trade," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Suggest using a broker without swap fees.

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise and advanced algorithms. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. We believe in the power of technology, but we also understand the importance of timely human interventions when necessary. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.

Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 500USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading



No hay comentarios
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.3% of days out of 217 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.09 23:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 11:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 16:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 19:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 12:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.02 12:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.19 17:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.19 16:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.15 10:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.15 10:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.15 08:30
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 08:30
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 08:30
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.15 08:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.15 08:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
