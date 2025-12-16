SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / QuantLot Expert Micro Account
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

QuantLot Expert Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
1 Bewertung
Zuverlässigkeit
103 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 300 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 113%
XMGlobal-MT5 6
1:100
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
176
Gewinntrades:
130 (73.86%)
Verlusttrades:
46 (26.14%)
Bester Trade:
45.70 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-11.71 USD
Bruttoprofit:
459.79 USD (76 909 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-208.53 USD (49 330 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
16 (36.86 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
52.86 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading-Aktivität:
86.69%
Max deposit load:
36.71%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
5.48
Long-Positionen:
101 (57.39%)
Short-Positionen:
75 (42.61%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.20
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.43 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.54 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.53 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-45.81 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-45.81 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.96%
Jahresprognose:
23.73%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
45.81 USD (11.03%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
12.57% (45.81 USD)
Kapital:
17.83% (59.88 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSDm# 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDm# 251
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDm# 28K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +45.70 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -12 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +36.86 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -45.81 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-MT5 6" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

QuantLot Expert Micro Account - Ultimate Reversal on EURUSD M15

Discover QuantLot Expert, an advanced automated Reversal Strategy designed for EURUSD (M15). The EA pinpoints potential turning points by analyzing Support & Resistance and confirming signals with the Stochastic Oscillator, ensuring consistent, high-quality setups.

  • Asset: Exclusively on EURUSD (M15).

  • Proven Results: 2+ years of continuous profitability on a live account.

  • Risk Control: Features a sophisticated dynamic grid and a safety Stop Loss at -60%. Includes protection features like configurable maximum open orders.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($10,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138752


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic grid strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.


Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
theaiad
111
theaiad 2025.12.16 09:19 
 

High floating losses hidden behind small wins

The signals show consistent profit, but the strategy is dangerous.

It relies on averaging down and hedging on EUR/USD without closing losing trades. While the realized profit looks good, the floating loss is huge and far exceeds the gains.

Not Recommend at all

2026.01.13 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.08 13:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.31 04:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 04:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.31 02:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 12:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.27 02:17
No swaps are charged
2025.11.27 02:17
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 16:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 17:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 17:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 15:59
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 15:59
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.14 08:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 21:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
QuantLot Expert Micro Account
300 USD pro Monat
113%
0
0
USD
336
USD
103
100%
176
73%
87%
2.20
1.43
USD
18%
1:100
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.