Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

QuantLot Expert Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
1 리뷰
안정성
103
0 / 0 USD
월별 300 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 113%
XMGlobal-MT5 6
1:100
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
176
이익 거래:
130 (73.86%)
손실 거래:
46 (26.14%)
최고의 거래:
45.70 USD
최악의 거래:
-11.71 USD
총 수익:
459.79 USD (76 909 pips)
총 손실:
-208.53 USD (49 330 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
16 (36.86 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
52.86 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.23
거래 활동:
86.69%
최대 입금량:
36.71%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
9 일
회복 요인:
5.48
롱(주식매수):
101 (57.39%)
숏(주식차입매도):
75 (42.61%)
수익 요인:
2.20
기대수익:
1.43 USD
평균 이익:
3.54 USD
평균 손실:
-4.53 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-45.81 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-45.81 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
1.96%
연간 예측:
23.73%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
45.81 USD (11.03%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
12.57% (45.81 USD)
자본금별:
17.83% (59.88 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSDm# 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSDm# 251
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSDm# 28K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +45.70 USD
최악의 거래: -12 USD
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +36.86 USD
연속 최대 손실: -45.81 USD

QuantLot Expert Micro Account - Ultimate Reversal on EURUSD M15

Discover QuantLot Expert, an advanced automated Reversal Strategy designed for EURUSD (M15). The EA pinpoints potential turning points by analyzing Support & Resistance and confirming signals with the Stochastic Oscillator, ensuring consistent, high-quality setups.

  • Asset: Exclusively on EURUSD (M15).

  • Proven Results: 2+ years of continuous profitability on a live account.

  • Risk Control: Features a sophisticated dynamic grid and a safety Stop Loss at -60%. Includes protection features like configurable maximum open orders.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($10,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138752


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic grid strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.


평균 평점:
theaiad
111
theaiad 2025.12.16 09:19 
 

High floating losses hidden behind small wins

The signals show consistent profit, but the strategy is dangerous.

It relies on averaging down and hedging on EUR/USD without closing losing trades. While the realized profit looks good, the floating loss is huge and far exceeds the gains.

Not Recommend at all

