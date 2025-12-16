信号部分
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

QuantLot Expert Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
1条评论
可靠性
103
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 300 USD per 
增长自 2024 113%
XMGlobal-MT5 6
1:100
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
176
盈利交易:
130 (73.86%)
亏损交易:
46 (26.14%)
最好交易:
45.70 USD
最差交易:
-11.71 USD
毛利:
459.79 USD (76 909 pips)
毛利亏损:
-208.53 USD (49 330 pips)
最大连续赢利:
16 (36.86 USD)
最大连续盈利:
52.86 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.23
交易活动:
86.69%
最大入金加载:
36.71%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
2
平均持有时间:
9 天
采收率:
5.48
长期交易:
101 (57.39%)
短期交易:
75 (42.61%)
利润因子:
2.20
预期回报:
1.43 USD
平均利润:
3.54 USD
平均损失:
-4.53 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-45.81 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-45.81 USD (5)
每月增长:
1.96%
年度预测:
23.73%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
45.81 USD (11.03%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
12.57% (45.81 USD)
净值:
17.83% (59.88 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSDm# 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSDm# 251
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSDm# 28K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +45.70 USD
最差交易: -12 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +36.86 USD
最大连续亏损: -45.81 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-MT5 6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

QuantLot Expert Micro Account - Ultimate Reversal on EURUSD M15

Discover QuantLot Expert, an advanced automated Reversal Strategy designed for EURUSD (M15). The EA pinpoints potential turning points by analyzing Support & Resistance and confirming signals with the Stochastic Oscillator, ensuring consistent, high-quality setups.

  • Asset: Exclusively on EURUSD (M15).

  • Proven Results: 2+ years of continuous profitability on a live account.

  • Risk Control: Features a sophisticated dynamic grid and a safety Stop Loss at -60%. Includes protection features like configurable maximum open orders.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($10,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138752


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic grid strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.


平均等级:
theaiad
111
theaiad 2025.12.16 09:19 
 

High floating losses hidden behind small wins

The signals show consistent profit, but the strategy is dangerous.

It relies on averaging down and hedging on EUR/USD without closing losing trades. While the realized profit looks good, the floating loss is huge and far exceeds the gains.

Not Recommend at all

2026.01.13 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.08 13:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.31 04:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 04:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.31 02:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 12:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.27 02:17
No swaps are charged
2025.11.27 02:17
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 16:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 17:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 17:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 15:59
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 15:59
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.14 08:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 21:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
QuantLot Expert Micro Account
每月300 USD
113%
0
0
USD
336
USD
103
100%
176
73%
87%
2.20
1.43
USD
18%
1:100
