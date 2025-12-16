シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / QuantLot Expert Micro Account
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

QuantLot Expert Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
レビュー1件
信頼性
103週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  300  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 113%
XMGlobal-MT5 6
1:100
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
176
利益トレード:
130 (73.86%)
損失トレード:
46 (26.14%)
ベストトレード:
45.70 USD
最悪のトレード:
-11.71 USD
総利益:
459.79 USD (76 909 pips)
総損失:
-208.53 USD (49 330 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
16 (36.86 USD)
最大連続利益:
52.86 USD (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.23
取引アクティビティ:
86.69%
最大入金額:
36.71%
最近のトレード:
3 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
2
平均保有時間:
9 日
リカバリーファクター:
5.48
長いトレード:
101 (57.39%)
短いトレード:
75 (42.61%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.20
期待されたペイオフ:
1.43 USD
平均利益:
3.54 USD
平均損失:
-4.53 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-45.81 USD)
最大連続損失:
-45.81 USD (5)
月間成長:
1.96%
年間予想:
23.73%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
45.81 USD (11.03%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
12.57% (45.81 USD)
エクイティによる:
17.83% (59.88 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSDm# 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSDm# 251
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSDm# 28K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +45.70 USD
最悪のトレード: -12 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 6
最大連続の負け: 5
最大連続利益: +36.86 USD
最大連続損失: -45.81 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"XMGlobal-MT5 6"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

QuantLot Expert Micro Account - Ultimate Reversal on EURUSD M15

Discover QuantLot Expert, an advanced automated Reversal Strategy designed for EURUSD (M15). The EA pinpoints potential turning points by analyzing Support & Resistance and confirming signals with the Stochastic Oscillator, ensuring consistent, high-quality setups.

  • Asset: Exclusively on EURUSD (M15).

  • Proven Results: 2+ years of continuous profitability on a live account.

  • Risk Control: Features a sophisticated dynamic grid and a safety Stop Loss at -60%. Includes protection features like configurable maximum open orders.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($10,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138752


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic grid strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.


平均の評価:
theaiad
111
theaiad 2025.12.16 09:19 
 

High floating losses hidden behind small wins

The signals show consistent profit, but the strategy is dangerous.

It relies on averaging down and hedging on EUR/USD without closing losing trades. While the realized profit looks good, the floating loss is huge and far exceeds the gains.

Not Recommend at all

2026.01.13 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.08 13:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.31 04:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 04:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.31 02:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 12:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.27 02:17
No swaps are charged
2025.11.27 02:17
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 16:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 17:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 17:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 15:59
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 15:59
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.14 08:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 21:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
QuantLot Expert Micro Account
300 USD/月
113%
0
0
USD
336
USD
103
100%
176
73%
87%
2.20
1.43
USD
18%
1:100
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください