SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / QuantLot Expert Micro Account
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

QuantLot Expert Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
1 comentário
Confiabilidade
103 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 300 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 113%
XMGlobal-MT5 6
1:100
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
176
Negociações com lucro:
130 (73.86%)
Negociações com perda:
46 (26.14%)
Melhor negociação:
45.70 USD
Pior negociação:
-11.71 USD
Lucro bruto:
459.79 USD (76 909 pips)
Perda bruta:
-208.53 USD (49 330 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
16 (36.86 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
52.86 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.23
Atividade de negociação:
86.69%
Depósito máximo carregado:
36.71%
Último negócio:
3 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
2
Tempo médio de espera:
9 dias
Fator de recuperação:
5.48
Negociações longas:
101 (57.39%)
Negociações curtas:
75 (42.61%)
Fator de lucro:
2.20
Valor esperado:
1.43 USD
Lucro médio:
3.54 USD
Perda média:
-4.53 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-45.81 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-45.81 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
1.96%
Previsão anual:
23.73%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
45.81 USD (11.03%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
12.57% (45.81 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
17.83% (59.88 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSDm# 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSDm# 251
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSDm# 28K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +45.70 USD
Pior negociação: -12 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +36.86 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -45.81 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 6" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

QuantLot Expert Micro Account - Ultimate Reversal on EURUSD M15

Discover QuantLot Expert, an advanced automated Reversal Strategy designed for EURUSD (M15). The EA pinpoints potential turning points by analyzing Support & Resistance and confirming signals with the Stochastic Oscillator, ensuring consistent, high-quality setups.

  • Asset: Exclusively on EURUSD (M15).

  • Proven Results: 2+ years of continuous profitability on a live account.

  • Risk Control: Features a sophisticated dynamic grid and a safety Stop Loss at -60%. Includes protection features like configurable maximum open orders.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($10,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138752


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic grid strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.


Classificação Média:
theaiad
111
theaiad 2025.12.16 09:19 
 

High floating losses hidden behind small wins

The signals show consistent profit, but the strategy is dangerous.

It relies on averaging down and hedging on EUR/USD without closing losing trades. While the realized profit looks good, the floating loss is huge and far exceeds the gains.

Not Recommend at all

2026.01.13 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.08 13:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.31 04:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 04:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.31 02:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 12:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.27 02:17
No swaps are charged
2025.11.27 02:17
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 16:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 17:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 17:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 15:59
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 15:59
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.14 08:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 21:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
QuantLot Expert Micro Account
300 USD por mês
113%
0
0
USD
336
USD
103
100%
176
73%
87%
2.20
1.43
USD
18%
1:100
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.