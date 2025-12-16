SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / QuantLot Expert Micro Account
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

QuantLot Expert Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
1 comentario
Fiabilidad
103 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 300 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 113%
XMGlobal-MT5 6
1:100
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
176
Transacciones Rentables:
130 (73.86%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
46 (26.14%)
Mejor transacción:
45.70 USD
Peor transacción:
-11.71 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
459.79 USD (76 909 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-208.53 USD (49 330 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
16 (36.86 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
52.86 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.23
Actividad comercial:
86.69%
Carga máxima del depósito:
36.71%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
2
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 días
Factor de Recuperación:
5.48
Transacciones Largas:
101 (57.39%)
Transacciones Cortas:
75 (42.61%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.20
Beneficio Esperado:
1.43 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.54 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.53 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-45.81 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-45.81 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.96%
Pronóstico anual:
23.73%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
45.81 USD (11.03%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
12.57% (45.81 USD)
De fondos:
17.83% (59.88 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSDm# 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSDm# 251
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSDm# 28K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +45.70 USD
Peor transacción: -12 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +36.86 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -45.81 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 6" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

QuantLot Expert Micro Account - Ultimate Reversal on EURUSD M15

Discover QuantLot Expert, an advanced automated Reversal Strategy designed for EURUSD (M15). The EA pinpoints potential turning points by analyzing Support & Resistance and confirming signals with the Stochastic Oscillator, ensuring consistent, high-quality setups.

  • Asset: Exclusively on EURUSD (M15).

  • Proven Results: 2+ years of continuous profitability on a live account.

  • Risk Control: Features a sophisticated dynamic grid and a safety Stop Loss at -60%. Includes protection features like configurable maximum open orders.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($10,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138752


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic grid strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.


Evaluación media:
theaiad
111
theaiad 2025.12.16 09:19 
 

High floating losses hidden behind small wins

The signals show consistent profit, but the strategy is dangerous.

It relies on averaging down and hedging on EUR/USD without closing losing trades. While the realized profit looks good, the floating loss is huge and far exceeds the gains.

Not Recommend at all

2026.01.13 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.08 13:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.31 04:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 04:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.31 02:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 12:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.27 02:17
No swaps are charged
2025.11.27 02:17
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 16:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 17:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 17:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 15:59
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 15:59
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.14 08:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 21:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
QuantLot Expert Micro Account
300 USD al mes
113%
0
0
USD
336
USD
103
100%
176
73%
87%
2.20
1.43
USD
18%
1:100
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.